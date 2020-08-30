Tigers Looking for Clean Sweep Against Twins

Detroit - After receiving an unforeseen two-day break, the Detroit Tigers took the entire AL-Central by surprise and won back-to-back games against the Minnesota Twins.

The Twins headed into the doubleheader leading the ALC, however, by 6:16 PM, they tumbled to third. The last time Minnesota sat at No.3 in the standings was on July 4th of 2018.

High off a series win against the NL-Central leading Chicago Cubs, the Detroit Tigers extended their winning streak into Saturday’s games, led by the one and only Miguel Cabrera.

Miggy stole the show in both exhibitions. While he didn’t necessarily make any score altering hits in the first outing, the future Hall of Famer did enjoy the limelight. With his 2,839th career hit, he tied for 50th in MLB history for most hits, following his double in the sixth.

After securing the first game of the series with an 8-2 win over the Twins, Miggy turned up the heat with a 2-run homer in the fifth to put the Tigers up two over Minnesota.

The veteran now has 482 home runs to his name.

Cabrera found recent success at the plate, strutting into the second game, having gone 10-for-21 in the last six games.

It was an exciting day all around for Detroit, with rookie Tarik Skubal making his Comerica Park debut, where he went five innings, allowing three hits and one earned run.

After throwing 70 pitches, more than half being fastballs, the right-hander put his first MLB win in the books. The combined power of Boyd, B. Garcia, Skubal, Ciserno, and Soto only allowed eight hits the entire day, whereas the Twins rotation permitted 21.

Another highlight for the Tigers was Victor Reyes robbing Twins’ Miguel Sano of what would have been the 123rd home run of his career. The 6’5 center fielder bounded to the fence and extended his arm just in time to snag Sano’s 413 ft hit.

Reyes was a force to be reckoned with on defense with a fantastic catch to end the sixth, however, did not get on base after a four-hit performance in game 1.

The Tigers (15-16) look to sweep this series against the Twins(20-14), and may seal Minnesota’s fate Sunday at 1:10 PM EST.