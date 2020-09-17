Tigers' Niko Goodrum Content With Second Base

Tuesday marked Niko Goodrum’s first appearance in the Tigers lineup since he gingerly walked back to the dugout on September 2nd in apparent discomfort.

The 28-year-old switch-hitting utility player went 2-for-4 with an RBI single, walk and a run scored in a very respectable return to Comerica Park.

“I felt good, felt relaxed, timing was good,’’ Niko Goodrum said. "So it’s just good to be back playing ball and not doing rehab.’’

The complexion of his role did shift gears from a defensive standpoint when he was given the assignment of playing second base.

Goodrum, who only has just one error in 110 chances at shortstop this year, developed a nice chemistry with second baseman Jonathan Schoop as a byproduct of all the time they’ve spent on the field together this season.

Willi Castro, who has four errors in 55 chances at shortstop, will continue to play the position for the time being.

“They want to take a good look at (Castro),’’ Gardenhire said. “He’s swinging good, and we know Niko can play multiple positions. Willi has done it, too, but I told Niko, ‘You’ll go to second.’ He just wants to play.’’

Castro’s hot-hitting, which is a part of why the Tigers need to keep him in the lineup, continued on Tuesday night when he sent an 0-1 pitch into the visiting bullpen.

Even if it isn’t at shortstop, the reinstation of Niko Goodrum is a timely one on defense for Detroit with second baseman Jonathan Schoop currently on the 10-day injured list due to a right wrist sprain.

Miguel Cabrera’s 483rd

Miguel Cabrera continues to climb his way up the ladder of baseball history in 2020. His latest accomplishment is career home run number 483, which puts him 10 homers behind Fred Mcgriff and Hall of Famer Lou Gehrig for 28th in MLB history.

Cabrera reached base safely five times on Tuesday night, marking the first time he’s done so since May of 2017. In addition to his hitting over the years, the now 37-year-old’s everlasting energy is a palpable asset in the clubhouse.

Tigers first baseman Jeimer Candelario recently spoke to MLB Network’s Alexa Datt and Stephen Nelson, and had this to say about Miguel Cabrera’s energy:

“Oh my God, I think you guys need one day with us in the clubhouse, in the dugout, the batting practice, in the batting cage,’’ said Candelario. “This guy is just unbelievable. He just brings it every day, no matter what.’’

We don’t have to worry about whether or not Cabrera’s energy will be present today, but we’ll find out if he can follow up on one of his most prolific games of the season. The Tigers will wrap up a brief two-game set with Kansas City on Wednesday at 7:10 pm.

Tigers LHP Tarik Skubal (2-4, 4.66 ERA) will face a fellow rookie in right-hander Brady Singer, who earned his first win for Kansas City last week.

