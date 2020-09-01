Tigers Trade Cameron Maybin for Cubs' Zack Short

In Al Avila’s previous appearance, he made it quite clear that the franchise is happy with their players and wouldn’t want to trade valuable prospects to jeopardize its future.

However, he did add one little note at the end: “If we had a player, we felt a team needed from us, and we can better ourselves for next year or for the near future, then we have to be open-minded to that.”

Well, that’s what Al Avila did, moments before the trade deadline at 4:00 PM.

Tigers OF Cameron Maybin, who wore the old English D for the third time in his career, found himself a pawn in another Detroit trade.

The veteran is shipped off to Chicago in exchange for Cubs infield prospect Zack Short, makes trade No.3 in Maybin’s tenure with the Tigers.

The arrangement marks the second consecutive year the clubs shook on a deal moments before the deadline. Last year’s agreement occurred mid-game between the Tigers and Angels, ultimately sending OF Nicholas Castellanos to Chicago.

Who is Zack Short?

The 25-year-old utility infielder, now assigned to the club’s alternate training site in Toledo, hit .235/.363/.404 in 63 games with 14 doubles, two triples, six home runs, and 25 RBI.

Those stats came from a mix between stints with the AZL Cubs, AA Tennessee, and AAA Iowa last season.

The Sacred Heart alum ranked as the No.21 prospect in the Cubs’ farm system and is known for working deep counts. Evidence for plate discipline is prominent with his impressive ability to draw walks, racking up 261.

In Short’s entire Minor League career, playing 371 games, he batted .241/.377/.405 with 79 doubles, 11 triples, 37 home runs, and 162 RBI.

On the defensive side of the ball, Short has the most experience playing third, shortstop, and second base.

However, Cubs Den’s Michael Ernst isn’t 100% in on Short’s defensive skills.

“He makes too many unnecessary sidearms and off-balance throws,” Ernst said. “And is too willing to play grounders on his backhand when he should be able to get into better position.”

With young players, unnecessary maneuvers can lead to what would typically be considered avoidable errors.

Maybin Leaves Detroit… Again.

As previously mentioned, this is the third time in Maybin’s career; he’s acted as a piece in a Detroit trade.

Maybin experienced his first trade with the Tigers in 2008 when he, along with a handful of pitchers, was sent to the Marlins in return for Miguel Cabrera and Dontrelle Willis.

In 2016, when Maybin came to Detroit from Atlanta, he was shortly sent to the Angels for Victor Alcantara.

Switching gears to 2020, Maybin, who battled a quad injury this season, played in 14 games. The 33-year-old accumulated a .244 BA in 41 at-bats with four doubles, one home run, and two RBI.

Maybin’s only home run of 2020 earned him the title of the ninth player in Tigers’ history to hit a home run in three different decades.

Will Maybin return to Detroit? Probably not. He was signed on a one-year deal this season and is injury prone. Being in his early thirties, we’ve probably already seen some of his best years as a major leaguer.

