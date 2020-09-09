SI.com
Tigers Baseball Report
HomeNews
Search

Turnbull Cruises Past Brewers, Tigers Win 8-3

Chase Kaufman

Although dropping five of their last six before Tuesday’s game, the Tigers surprisingly sat just two games out of the postseason, thanks to a disastrous previous three weeks from the New York Yankees. 

After Tuesday night, disaster lingers for the Yanks, and good fortune continues for the Tigers. The Yankees dropped a close one to the Blue Jays while superb pitching and hitting led Detroit to an 8-3 victory over the Brewers. 

A Pure Pitching Performance

A complete 180 turnaround from last week’s start against the Brewers, Spencer Turnbull dominated through six innings on Tuesday. 

The Tigers faced Adrian Houser with the MLB’s highest ground ball rate, but when watching the game, you would think Spencer Turnbull held that accolade. 

Turnbull retired ten batters via the groundout, three of which the Tigers ended up turning two. 

Double plays immensely aided Turnbull’s outing as he allowed four of the six leadoff batters to reach, but luckily Milwaukee failed to capitalize on any of them. Turnbull also struck out three batters as well as walked three batters. 

After taking over in the 7th, Gregory Soto allowed back to back singles to start the inning. 

Still, he promptly averted the situation, striking out the side, therefore exiting without any harm. Buck Farmer came on in the eighth and quickly disposed of the 8-9-1 hitters, but Jose Cisnero struggled mightily in the 9th. 

Cisnero allowed five hits and two hard-hit outs forcing Gardenhire to call on Bryan Garcia, who finally shut the door, finishing Detroit’s 8-3 win. 

A Hot Fifth Forms Five

After stranding a triple from newcomer Sergio Alcantara in the third, the Tigers immediately made up for it in the 4th. 

Miguel Cabrera reached by a fielder’s choice, then a hot Willi Castro lined one to right to put the Tigers ahead early, 1-0. Then in the 5th, commotion struck. 

The Tigers batted through the lineup, finally making solid contact off houser. Capped off by a pair of two-out bases-loaded singles by Jeimer Candelario and Jorge Bonifacio, the Tigers plated five and headed into the 6th inning with a 6-0 lead. 

Candelario would later smack a two-run shot in the 7th for insurance, but it wouldn’t be necessary, thanks to Spencer Turnbull and the bullpen. 

Another Day, Another HBP

Jonathan Schoop became the latest victim of the injury bug when he left the game in the 4th after getting knocked in the wrist by a 92 mph two-seamer. 

Reports say he should be good to go for the near future, but it was yet another scary moment for the ballclub who already suffered the losses of CJ Cron, Jacoby Jones, and Niko Goodrum. 

After Schoop left the game, the Tigers deployed quite the budding infield.

Get the latest Detroit Tigers news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our Tigers Baseball Report page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @TigersreportSI

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

A Weekend Full of Firsts For Tigers

Genna Rose takes us through the latest steps that some of Detroit's younger players are taking in our latest Tigers Baseball Report.

Jason Ross Jr.

Tigers Vs. Brewers Preview

As the Tigers head back home to Detroit, the Milwaukee Brewers follow right behind for another two-game series.

Chase Kaufman

Everyone Chips In, Tigers Take Game 4, 10-8

Early on, it looked as if Casey Mize would follow up fellow rookie Tarik Skubal’s remarkable performance with a gem of his own.

Chase Kaufman

Tarik Skubal's Performance Becomes Silver Lining in Latest Gut Wrenching Loss

Tarik Skubal's most recent outing will go down as a marvelous silver lining in an otherwise gut-wrenching fourth consecutive loss.

Jason Ross Jr.

Tigers Fall to Twins in Game 2

The Detroit Tigers drop both games of their doubleheader against the Minnesota Twins on Friday.

Genna Rose

by

Jason Ross Jr.

Early Mistakes Cost Matthew Boyd in 2-0 Loss to Twins

Matthew Boyd and the Tigers were unable to overcome two early home runs that set the stage for a Twins victory in the first of Friday's doubleheader.

Jason Ross Jr.

Tigers Head to Minneapolis for Important Five-Game Series

If Detroit can somehow snag four out of five this weekend, Minnesota would be the new team in the rearview mirror.

Chase Kaufman

Examining The 2020 Trade Deadline Moves of Each AL Central Team

Let's take a look at what each AL Central team decided on at the deadline.

Jason Ross Jr.

Brewers Take a Free Pass to Victory Over Tigers

The Tigers couldn't overcome their own wrongdoing in Wednesday's 8-5 loss to the Brewers.

Jason Ross Jr.

Tigers Will Aim to Fill Void Left by JaCoby Jones

The Tigers lost an integral component of this year's surprising 17-16 start through 33 games. Center fielder JaCoby Jones will be sorely missed in the clubhouse and on the field.

Jason Ross Jr.

by

Jason Ross Jr.