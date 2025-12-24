MLB Analysts Predicted Tigers Ace Tarik Skubal's Terrific 2025 Season

The Detroit Tigers have had two really promising seasons back to back in 2024 and 2025, and now, all eyes turn to next year to see if they can really up the ante and push for a potential World Series run.

With that, they will need to put together a strong offseason first, keeping around their core pieces and adding to the current roster, with a few positions being needs still at this point in the winter.

One of the largest discussions that needs to happen, though, is surrounding their ace, Tarik Skubal, and whether or not they wish to keep him for 2026 and beyond. This is the Tigers' last year of team control over his rights. They will have to figure out whether or not they just want to run out the last season, trade him, or find a way to get an extension done.

After back-to-back American League Cy Young-winning seasons, the price for Skubal on a new contract is going to be astronomical. His success as a player is something Detroit has not seen from a pitcher for quite a few years now, and keeping him is huge if possible. Ultimately, his 2025 season was outstanding, and he could just be setting up a third straight elite campaign.

What Did MLB.com Predict for Tarik Skubal Prior to 2025 Season?

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Prior to the 2025 season, MLB.com got together and produced a list of their predictions for major awards, most productive players at positions, and other key elements of the 2025 season. In this, they had a few predictions for Tarik Skubal, both of which ended up being true, due to his immense success in the last 12 months. The writers involved put up an article at the end of the year discussing the predictions retrospectively, and how they went overall.

Their first prediction for Skubal was that he would lead the American League in ERA, which was a bold one, as the last time an AL pitcher led the league in ERA in two straight seasons was Pedro Martinez over two decades ago in 2002 and 2003. Regardless, this ended up hitting, as Skubal had an extremely impressive 2.21 ERA, even better than his AL-leading 2.39 in 2024.

The other prediction made was that Skubal would win the American League Cy Young award, which was also obviously the case. This was another tie to Martinez, as he was the last AL pitcher to win back-to-back Cy Young awards.

Skubal being compared to the likes of Pedro Martinez is exceptionally impressive, as Martinez is widely considered one of the greatest pitchers to ever grace the Majors. Now, everything comes down to whether or not Skubal will remain in Detroit for the foreseeable future, or if there is another path ahead for the superstar.

