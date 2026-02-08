MLB Host Makes Case for Tigers Legend Who Never Made Hall of Fame

The Detroit Tigers, in the present day, are chasing their first World Series appearance since 2012 in 2026. After adding the likes of Kenley Jansen and Framber Valdez, and re-signing Kyle Finnegan, the pitching staff feels in a good spot to hold down the fort and get Detroit to October baseball.

Having not won the World Series since 1984, getting to the World Series and winning would do wonders for the franchise and its fans. Former Tigers have remained fans of the team and continue to root for them, such as Alan Trammell, Kirk Gibson, and Lou Whitaker.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

However, one player who will now root for the ball club from the sky is 1968 World Series champion Mickey Lolich, who passed away Feb 4, 2026. Lolich is a legend in Tigers history, possessing several records for the franchise and embodying one of the most important moments in club history.

Yet even with his personal accolades, Lolich was never named to the Baseball Hall of Fame. MLB Network host and commentator Matt Vasgersian highlighted the importance and dominance Lolich had throughout his career, feeling as though it is Hall of Fame worthy.

Mickey Lolich's Hall of Fame Case

1968 World Series Champion and World Series MVP, Mickey Lolich, throws out a ceremonial first pitch. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

"Look, this was a guy who was on the Hall of Fame ballot for 15 years and never got more than 26% of the vote," Vasgersian highlighted on MLB Network.

"He finished his career a season or so shy of 3,000 strikeouts, pitched in 16 years in the big leagues, 13 of those in Detroit, he's a Tiger legend, and maybe. guy we should have examined a little better as a Hall of Fame candidate."

Lolich finished his career with a 48 WAR, 217 wins, 2,832 strikeouts, a 3.44 ERA, was the 1968 World Series MVP, and was an iron man for the Tigers when they needed him most.

Detroit Tigers pitcher Mickey Lolich leaps into the arms of catcher Bill Freehan, the final out in Game 7 of the World Series to give the Tigers the title over the St. Louis Cardinals. | Detroit Free Press

He finished second and third in Cy Young voting in back-to-back seasons, and in 1971, he led the league in wins (25), games started (45), complete games (29), innings pitched (376.0), hits (336), and strikeouts (308), facing over 1,500 batters throughout the campaign (1,538).

The legend of Lolich will live on for many years, and its sad to see that he gets his acknowledgements after his passing. However, not everyone can make the Hall of Fame, but seeing how there are some players who just make sense for the Hall of Fame given their numbers, Lolich stands out as one of the most overlooked.

Don't miss out on any news or analysis. Take a moment and sign up for our free newsletter and get content delivered straight to your mailbox daily!

More Tigers News & Analysis