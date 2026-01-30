Tigers Surprisingly Linked to Top Remaining Free Agent Ace Pitcher

The Detroit Tigers went into the offseason with fans hoping to see some real splashes made, but as per usual, that's not the way the team has operated, instead opting for mostly cheaper additions.

President of baseball operations Scott Harris deserves some credit for rebuilding the bullpen and bringing back Kyle Finnegan as well as signing Kenley Jansen, but outside of that, it will largely be the same team they rolled out last year as of now.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Of course, there's still some offseason left and time for that to change with strong names still out there, but most of the offensive names have come off the board. With plenty of pitching left though, perhaps the Tigers could build a lethal rotation for a deep playoff run.

In a surprising list of suitors, Detroit was named one of the final fits for former Houston Astros free agent ace Framber Valdez.

Tigers Named Prime Fit for Free Agent Ace Framber Valdez

Ranking the Top 10 landing spots for Framber Valdez 👀 @kerrancejames pic.twitter.com/XzMiE6lPpt — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) January 29, 2026

In a list of top-ten suitors, Detroit came in at No. 6 behind the Baltimore Orioles, San Francisco Giants, New York Mets and Toronto Blue Jays, all teams who have shown more of a willingness to spend than the Tigers have.

Seeing Detroit actually go after Valdez would be a shock, but just as was the case with Jack Flaherty a year ago, the longer he remains available the better chance it feels like there could be for a team like the Tigers to swoop in.

Harris was never going to hand out the half decade, nine-figure type deal Valdez likely thought he would command going into the offseason, but a shorter term prove it deal is something Detroit could be all over.

Tigers Could Make Valdez Lucrative Short-Term Offer to Go All In for 2026

Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Valdez entered free agency as the top pitcher on the market, but as other names have been signed, he somehow has remained available. It should be noted that, of course, there are potential clubhouse issues that could be influencing things here, and this could cause Detroit to stay away entirely.

With that being said though, the Tigers have one more year with Tarik Skubal leading their rotation. Adding a second ace like Valdez into the fold, even just for a year, would be the exact kind of move that fans have been begging for.

It would show that Detroit knows they are being realistic with their World Series window and that 2026 may be their best chance for a long time to win. If the Tigers want to capitalize on their Skubal window, they should absolutely go out and get Valdez.

Should he be willing to play ball and sign a short-term contract, this feels like a no-brainer for a team like Detroit.

Don't miss out on any news or analysis. Take a moment and sign up for our free newsletter and get content delivered straight to your mailbox daily!

Recommended Articles