Tigers Dealt Unfortunate Troy Melton News Ahead of Opening Day

The Detroit Tigers might have the best starting rotation in all of Major League Baseball for the 2026 campaign with Tarik Skubal, Framber Valdez, Jack Flaherty, Casey Mize and a returning Justin Verlander. There isn't always positive news on the depth portion of the chart.

Last season, when the Tigers needed some help down the stretch in the pitching department, they turned to fourth-round draft pick Troy Melton to help the cause. Melton's first year in the pros was what the franchise had hoped for, even getting postseason reps.

Troy Melton Questionable for Opening Day

Detroit Tigers pitcher Troy Melton (52) throws a pitch. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Melton was shut down earlier this spring with elbow discomfort, according to manager A.J. Hinch. The expectation for Melton was that he wouldn't make the opening-day roster due to this injury. But recent medical advice suggests things could be heading in the wrong direction in his recovery.

According to Detroit News' Chris McCosky, Melton saw a medical professional who suggested the young pitcher seek extended rest from pitching activities, just further solidifying that Melton's chances at making the opening day roster are slim as can be.

Troy Melton (elbow strain) saw the doctor and was recommended extended rest. Likely won’t be ready to start season — Chris McCosky (@cmccosky) February 27, 2026

Detroit is already dealing with younger pitchers rebounding from injury, such as Jackson Jobe, who got Tommy John surgery last season. While Jobe isn't expected to return until the midway point in the season, Melton feels as if he's on the path to miss the entire 2026 campaign, suffering the same fate as Jobe.

Melton was a strong piece to the Tigers' pitching depth last season, pitching to a 2.76 ERA and striking out 36 across 45.2 innings pitched. He was a major help in the postseason, despite getting hit around.

The doctor had already suggested that Melton not pitch for one to two weeks this spring once his right elbow inflammation was brought to the Tigers' attention. But now, with the suggestion of an extended period of time without throwing, it opens things up for others to make a bid for opening day.

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Troy Melton (52) walks back to the dugout. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Keider Montero is likely to fill in for Melton's role as a player who can come out of the bullpen and get starts here and there, depending on how the starting rotation is holding up. While pitching chaos might be put to rest, it still has remnants on this Tigers' pitching staff.

Tyler Holton is another player that Detroit fans should expect to have a better year than last, and if Melton does get Tommy John surgery, his workload could easily replicate his 2024 season.