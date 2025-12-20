Tom Izzo, Greg Kampe Stump for Tigers to Keep Tarik Skubal in Detroit

In Michigan, the annual showdown between Michigan State and Oakland has become a tradition unlike any other.

Michigan State, based in East Lansing, and Oakland, based in Oakland, face each other in basketball every year. Their coaches, Tom Izzo for MSU, and Greg Kampe for Oakland, have turned the game into their own little tradition because the game tends to take place just before Christmas break.

Lately, Kampe has lured Izzo into wearing Christmas sweaters for the game. This year, Izzo has fully embraced the tradition, taking care of the sweaters. This year’s edition was a next-level pairing that said a lot about how the coaches are perceived by those outside of Michigan.

Absolutely elite Christmas sweater combo from Tom Izzo and Greg Kampe 😭@MSU_Basketball x @OaklandMBB pic.twitter.com/n217jDwDyx — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) December 20, 2025

But the game meant more than just their annual showdown at Little Caesars Arena in downtown Detroit. Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal was among those in attendance and both coaches made sure to throw in a plea to keep the two-time Cy Young winner in Detroit long-term.

Greg Kampe and Tom Izzo on Tarik Skubal

"I told my guys to hug and kiss him (Tarik Skubal) to keep him around."



Tom Izzo and Greg Kampe weighed in on Detroit Tigers' ace Tarik Skubal and his contract situation. @wilxTV pic.twitter.com/puIYXuQk12 — Owen Oszust (@Owen_Oszust) December 20, 2025

Before the game, Skubal posed for pictures with fans and alumni of both schools. One of them was former Michigan State football coach Mark Dantonio.

Kampe and Izzo have a joint press conference for the game, and they were asked about Skubal being in attendance for the game. That led to a discussion about keeping him in Detroit past next season, when the Tigers’ team control over his rights expire.

"I told my guys to hug and kiss him (Tarik Skubal) to keep him around,” Izzo said.

Both understand the value of Skubal to the franchise’s long-term health. The trade rumors that surrounded him going into the MLB winter meetings earlier this month have subsided. He’s made it clear he doesn’t want to leave Detroit. But there are realities.

Assuming he and the Tigers don’t agree to a contract extension, he’ll hit free agency after the 2026 season as unquestionably the highest-ranked free-agent pitcher and perhaps the No. 1 free agent overall. Represented by agent Scott Boras, it’s possible Skubal could be the first pitcher to sign a $400 million contract.

Skubal’s recent decision to pitch for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic in March shouldn’t impact that status, unless he suffers a serious injury in the WBC or during the season. If he does, the Tigers’ chances of a third straight playoff berth take a huge hit.

Perhaps some hugs and kisses from Michigan State players made a difference. We’ll see in the coming months.

