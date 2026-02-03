Tigers Connection to Top Free Agent Ace is Dependent on Arbitration Outcome

The Detroit Tigers were expected to upgrade their pitching staff this offseason, however they have not exactly done as much as fans may have been hoping for.

In the bullpen, Detroit has made some real moves there including bringing back Kyle Finnegan as well as acquiring Kenley Jansen, but the starting rotation has not been addressed in a meaningful way. While Drew Anderson is a nice depth piece, relying on him to throw major innings this year is a huge risk.

All that being said though, in true Tigers fashion it looks like the team is lurking for several of the remaining free agent starters with the calendar now turned to February with potentially an opportunistic signing to occur.

The most exciting name of course is former Houston Astros ace Framber Valdez -- who has had a tough time landing a deal despite a record of consistent success -- and Detroit has interest in a short-term contract. That interest however is pending the outcome of this week's arbitration hearing against Tarik Skubal according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

Tigers Waiting for Skubal Outcome Before Deciding to Spend More

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"If the club wins the hearing, it could mean the ability to spend on another arm, and with Skubal heading to free agency next winter, the addition of Valdez would help in the ensuing seasons if Skubal departs," Feinsand wrote. "The American League Central is a winnable division, and the addition of Valdez would help Detroit in its effort to return to the postseason for a third consecutive year."

The hearing -- which is going to be held on Wednesday -- dictates whether Detroit has to pay Skubal $32 million for the 2026 season or get him at a remarkable discount for just $19 million, the largest filing gap in arbitration history.

While winning the hearing could lead to a further damaged relationship between Skubal and the organization in the long-term, it also could lead to assembling a better roster to win in the short-term while he is guaranteed to be here.

Valdez Could Push Tigers Over Edge of World Series Contention

Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The unfortunate reality of Skubal getting what he deserves in the hearing is that it would likely mean the team is not going to spend more on pitching despite them having a need for more depth in the rotation.

Valdez has been worth 14.8 bWAR over the last four years and perhaps just as importantly has made 121 starts, missing very few outings while performing at a very high level. For a rotation which was ravaged by injuries a year ago, adding another reliable and dominating presence alongside Skubal at the top of the rotation could be massive.

Signing Valdez -- even if it's just for a year -- could make Detroit the best rotation in baseball, and while it's unfortunate that reality depends on being able to underpay the face of the franchise, that is likely where things stand with the Tigers.

