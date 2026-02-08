Two Notable Offseason Subtractions Tigers Will Miss During 2026 Season

The Detroit Tigers are looking to finally break out of their American League Division Series standstill this year, with eyes set on a longer run in the postseason. With their latest addition of starter Framber Valdez, this possibility is on its way to coming to fruition. Although their rotation has plenty of depth, there are still some looming questions.

As with any MLB offseason, acquisitions tend to come with subtractions. For the Tigers, these subtractions weren't groundbreaking losses, but they're just enough to potentially cause Detroit some feelings of regret. Did the franchise make the right moves, or will these decisions hinder them as they approach their 2026 campaign?

Akil Baddoo

Baddoo had a good reputation among fans after spending the past five years—his entire MLB career—with the Tigers. But in December 2025, he started a new chapter in the Major Leagues, signing as a free agent with the Milwaukee Brewers.

The 27-year-old outfielder had not been a primary headliner over the years for the ballclub, but he finished his five seasons slashing .224/.305/.369 with a .674 OPS and 28 homers through 347 games. He was considered a rookie sensation when he slashed .259/.330/.436 with a .766 OPS and a career-high of 13 homers during his first year in the Major Leagues, but he's been sputtering as of late.

He's still rather young, and perhaps a chance of scenery will bring him back to his previous dominant form. If he can bounce back, the Tigers will be left wondering if they gave up on him too soon.

Alex Lange

Right-hander Lange has also spent the past five years in Detroit, but most of his 2025 campaign was either spent on the sidelines or with Triple-A Toledo. The 30-year-old reliever has struggled with injuries in recent years, and in November, the Tigers released him. Just days after, he found himself landing with the Kansas City Royals on a one-year deal.

While in Triple-A last season, he logged a 4.62 ERA and 32 strikeouts across 25.1 innings pitched through 26 games, two of which he started. He was certainly not an asset to Detroit in 2025, but his most significant issue is his inability to remain healthy.

But this could change in 2026 and end in a comeback, but the Tigers didn't feel holding onto him was worth the risk. The Royals jumped on this opportunity, and now Lange has another shot.

