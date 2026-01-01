Several Detroit Tigers Chasing Career Milestones Entering 2026 Season

The Detroit Tigers turn the calendar into 2026 with high hopes of making another playoff run, this time getting past Game 5 of the ALDS. But before the Tigers can think about October, they've got a long 162-game season ahead to focus on first.

This season provides several opportunities for Tigers players to achieve career milestones. From pitching to hitting, Tigers fans should closely monitor these players and their potential accomplishments, per DataBase Hit on X (formerly Twitter).

Javier Baez - 200 HR Club

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Javier Baez hasn't shown the same power he once had since joining the Tigers back in 2022, he's been able to send a handful of baseballs into the seats over the last few seasons. Entering 2026 with 193 career home runs, Baez just needs a mere seven to join an impressive club.

As a Tiger, Baez has hit 44 home runs, smashing 17 in his debut season in Detroit. If Baez can continue what he was able to do last season into the 2026 campaign, reaching the 200 career home run milestone seems very obtainable.

Greene & Torkelson: 100 Career HRs, 500 Hits

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Two of Detroit's biggest young stars in Riley Greene and Spencer Torkelson, are coming off big seasons with the Tigers in 2025. Greene secured his second All-Star nod and won a Silver Slugger Award, as Torkelson returned to the form the organization hoped he'd be when taking him first overall.

Greene enters the season with 76 career home runs, smashing 36 last season. The two-time All-Star will need 24 home runs to reach this milestone, and seeing how Greene smashed the ball last season, this feat shouldn't be impossible. He's also seven hits shy of 500 in his career.

Torkelson, on the other hand, enters 2026 with 80 career home runs, smashing 31 in 2025. Needing 20 home runs, Torkelson is also looking to prove he can be a consistent power hitter in the MLB this season. Torkelson needs 76 hits to join Greene in the 500-hit club.

Tarik Skubal: 1,000 Strikeouts

Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The back-to-back AL Cy Young Award winner, Tarik Skubal, is closing in on another career milestone in 2026. Not only is he chasing his third consecutive Cy Young Award, but he's 111 strikeouts away from joining the 1,000 strikeout club.

Entering 2026 with 889 strikeouts, Skubal has blown two seasons back-to-back with 200 strikeouts or more out of the water. Only needing 111, Skubal should easily surpass this feat, just adding to why he's vital to the Tigers franchise.

Casey Mize : 500 Strikeouts

Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Casey Mize hasn't lived up to his first overall draft pick status, he's been a consistent arm for the Tigers when healthy. More of a pitch to contact player, Mize is closing in on 500 career strikeouts, as he enters 2026 with 365 career strikeouts.

Needing 135 strikeouts, Mize will have to stay healthy and consistent this season. He's only surpassed 130 strikeouts once in his career, and that was in 2025. The Detroit rotation needs Mize to stay healthy for the long haul this season.

Kenley Jansen : 500 Saves

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Detroit's newest bullpen arm, Kenley Jansen, comes to Detroit wanting to make a statement and achieve some personal goals. Entering 2026 with 476 career saves, Jansen needs 24 to join an exclusive club alongside Trevor Hoffman and Mariano Rivera.

