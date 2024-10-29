Tommy Edman is Having One of the Greatest Postseason in Dodgers Franchise History
After his MVP-winning performance in the National League Championship Series against the New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Tommy Edman picked up where he left off to begin the World Series against the New York Yankees.
Edman collected two hits in each of he first two game of the Fall Classic, tying a franchise record.
With multiple hits in seven games this postseason, Edman is tied with 2020 Mookie Betts and 1981 Steve Garvey for most in a single postseason in Dodgers history, according to Sarah Langs.
The Major League Baseball record for multi-hit games in a single postseason is nine and that was achieved by Troy Glaus in 2002, Marquis Grissom in 1996, and Marty Barrett in 1986.
Edman posted a stellar .407 average (11 hits in 27 at-bats) in the NLCS, along with a 1.023 OPS, one home run, three doubles, and 11 RBIs. His contributions included a two-run double and a two-run homer in the decisive 10-5 victory over the Mets on Sunday night, clinching the series.
Edman got things rolling in Game 1 of the World Series with a double and then in the second inning of Game 2 with a solo shot down the left-field line. He followed it up with a double in his next at-bat.
Since joining the Dodgers, Edman has been a nightmare for lefties like Rodón, hitting an unreal 25-for-50 with six homers, six doubles, and a triple. And in the postseason, he’s taken it up a notch, going 11-for-16 (.688) with four doubles and two homers against left-handed pitching.
“He’s stepped in and really filled a void I didn’t even know we had,” outfielder Mookie Betts said of the trade-deadline pickup after Game 2.
Before Game 3, Edman had recorded multiple hits in five straight games. According to Langs, Houston Astros slugger Yordan Álvarez is the only player ever to post a longer streak in the playoffs, recording multiple hits in six consecutive games in the 2023 postseason.
The 29-year-old Edman, acquired from the St. Louis Cardinals in a three-team trade at the deadline, didn't join the Dodgers lineup until mid-August due to a wrist injury. The former Gold Glove winner posted a .237 average with six homers, 20 RBIs, six stolen bases, a .711 OPS, and a 0.9 WAR over 37 regular season games with Los Angeles.