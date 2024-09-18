Do the Twins have to worry about Royce Lewis after awkward check swing?
Royce Lewis is the king of bad luck injuries and he gave fans a scare Tuesday night when he was checked out by trainers following an awkward check swing late in Minnesota's 4-1 win over the Guardians.
Lewis checked his swing on a pitch from Nick Sandlin with one out in the top of the eighth inning. He was in obvious discomfort while looking at his left hand and wiggling his fingers. He stayed in the game and struck out swinging on the next pitch, but it raises concern about his availability Wednesday and beyond.
While it doesn't seem like a serious issue, the Bally Sports North cameras captured Lewis entering the tunnel with a trainer while scanning the Twins dugout after Willi Castro's two-run homer shortly after Lewis struck out.
Lewis finished the game playing third base in the bottom of the eighth and the ninth inning and there hasn't been a peep from the Twins about Lewis since. There's no reason to think that Lewis is going to miss any time, but we won't know for sure until the Twins post the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Guardians.
Lewis has been in a brutal slump since starting the season on a tear over his first 16 games, which included a two-month stint on the injured list after he suffered a severe quad strain on Opening Day. After his first 16 games Lewis was slashing .371/.437/.903 with 10 homers and 14 RBIs.
In 54 games since then, Lewis is slashing .205/.262/.363 with six homers and 19 RBIs.