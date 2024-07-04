Brooks Lee strong in debut; David Festa roughed up as Twins lose
Brooks Lee collected his first two career hits and first RBI in his MLB debut, but it was the Detroit Tigers pounding the Twins 9-2 at Target Field in Minneapolis Wednesday night.
Lee, called up before the game to replace the injured Royce Lewis, started at third base and batted eighth in the lineup. The Twins' No. 2 prospect – 13th overall in the majors, per MLB Pipeline – struck out looking in his first at-bat before lacing a pair of singles to center field in his second and third trips to the plate.
By the time Lee was celebrating career firsts, the Tigers had jumped to a 7-1 lead thanks to a grand slam by Carson Kelly off Twins rookie right-hander David Festa in the third inning. Festa, who was ranked the No. 97 prospect in the majors by Baseball America earlier in the day, was pounded for five runs in the third inning and then gave up a two-run homer to Riley Greene in the fifth.
Festa, through two career MLB starts, has allowed 12 runs on 16 hits – including four homers – in 10 innings.
The Twins were without Lewis, arguably their best all-around bat, after he was placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained groin. Lee took his spot on the roster and Lee will be out until after the All-Star break, which arrives July 15.
The White Sox defeated the Guardians Wednesday so the Twins (48-38) remain six games behind Cleveland (53-31) in the AL Central standings.
Up next: Twins vs. Tigers, 12:10 p.m. CT Thursday at Target Field.