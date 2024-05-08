Did Twins find diamond in the rough in Carson McCusker?
Carson McCusker might be a name Twins fans need to remember. Why? Because he's physically imposing and on Tuesday night he exploded onto the scene by going 5-for-5 with three homers, a double and six RBIs.
Who is he? He's. 6-foot-8 outfielder who was signed by the Twins in June 2023 after he ripped up the Frontier League for the Tri-City ValleyCats, an team playing summer baseball in the independent league.
What are his stats this season? McCusker had just one homer in 20 games before he turned into the Hulk Tuesday night for the Double-A Wichita Wind Surge. He's now slashing .321/.394/.536 with four homers, six doubles and 15 RBIs.
Is there anything holding him back? That's hard to say, but the only thing that really pops when looking at his numbers is the fact that he's struck out 29 times in 94 plate appearances this season. That's a 30.8% strikeout rate, which isn't good but also isn't all that awful in the modern game.
McCusker was a beast in the Frontier League. Last summer, he was hitting .433 with 17 homers and 10 doubls in 37 games before the Twins gave him a call and signed him.
He started out at Class A Fort Myers and launched seven homers in 25 games. That got him promoted to Class A+ and he hit another seven homers in just 21 games.
Now he's catching fire at Double-A. Overall, he's a guy with tons of power who has slugged 18 homers in 67 career games in the minors. How fast he moves up the system is to be determined, but he is definitely a name to keep an eye on going forward.