Latest mock draft has Twins taking college slugger with 75 homers
Tommy White is the No. 15-rated prospect by MLB insider Jonathan Mayo's big board for the upcoming MLB draft, and Mayo is predicting White to land with the Twins with the 21st overall pick.
In Mayo's newest mock draft, he write, "There are those who prefer White over someone like, say, Tibbs, because he has the chance to stick on the dirt at third. A total of 75 homers in three collegiate seasons is nothing to sneeze at."
Tibbs? He's talking about Florida State outfielder/first baseman James Tibbs, who he has mocked to the Red Sox with the No. 12 pick.
White is a 6-foot-1, 228-pound third baseman from LSU. He has smashed 75 homers over the past three seasons and his scouting report from MLB Pipeline says he has "produced some of hte best raw power and exit velocities in the 2021 class," meaning it's hard to find anyone who graduated high school in 2021 who smashes baseballs like White.
"White continues to stand out with his huge right-handed power to all fields, which he generates with strength, bat speed and an uncanny ability to barrel balls," the scouting report from Pipeline reads. "Known more for his slugging, he's underrated as a hitter who makes repeated contact with impressive exit velocities. Though he's overly aggressive and regularly expands his strike zone, he rarely swings and misses."
He's projected to be a first baseman in the big leagues.
Take a look at his college stats the past three seasons. He played at North Carolina State in 2022 before transferring to LSU.
Season
AVG
OBP%
SLG%
OPS
HR
RBI
2022
.362
.425
.757
1.182
27
74
2023
.377
.435
.729
1.164
24
105
2024
.337
.412
.675
1.086
24
69
White can still add to his 2024 numbers as LSU is playing in the Chapel Hill regional of the NCAA Tournament.
The MLB draft will be held July 16 in Arlington, Texas.