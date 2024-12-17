New social media follows, buzz about potential Twins owner Justin Ishbia
Justin Isbhia is rumored to be interested in teaming up with his brother, Mat Ishbia, to buy the Minnesota Twins from the Pohlad family.
It's not a secret at this point and if anyone has doubts about the reports from Bloomberg and The Athletic that first linked the Ishbias to the Twins, just go take a look at Justin's account on X to see who he's started following in recent days.
Among the newest accounts Justin follows are Twins Daily, Twins Central and the official account of the Minnesota Twins. Just a coincidence that he's suddenly following Twins content creators and the team itself?
Meanwhile, Darren Wolfson of KSTP-TV is reporting that Justin has been reaching out to prominent Minnesota-based businesses in search of potential partners in the event that he attempts to buy the Twins.
"Justin has reached out to a number of Minnesota luminaries, including a higher up at Marvin Company up in Warroad, trying to drum up interest of some big shots up here in the state of Minnesota to join him," Wolfson said Tuesday on SKOR North's Minnesota Sports with Mackey & Judd. "Justin has been aggressively reaching out the last few weeks to a number of individuals."
Bloomberg and The Athletic reported that an Ishbia brothers purchase of the Twins would see Justin become majority owner, similar to the construct of their ownership of the Phoenix Suns and Mercury, where Mat is the majority owner.
It's getting more interesting with every report that links the Ishbia brothers to the Twins.