Next 12 games are extremely important for the Twins' playoff hopes
The next two weeks look like a prime opportunity for the Minnesota Twins to close the gap on the Cleveland Guardians in the AL Central. Entering play Friday, the Twins (56-45) are 4.5 games behind the Guardians (61-41).
Why are the next two weeks key? Because nine of the 12 games the Twins play over the next 13 days are against teams with losing records while 10 of the 12 games the Guardians play are against teams with winning records, including the two of the best.
The Guardians have three games in Philadelphia against the juggernaut Phillies Friday-Sunday and then get two games in Detroit before returning home for four games against the AL East-leading Baltimore Orioles and three more against the resurgent Arizona Diamondbacks.
After three games in Detroit this weekend, the Twins have a difficult three-game series against the Mets in New York before getting an opportunity to clean up with three games at home against the lowly White Sox followed by three games at Wrigley Field against the last place Cubs.
While the head-to-head games between the Twins and Guardians will weigh the most, Minnesota needs to do as much leg work to get ahead as possible considering they are 0-5 against the Guardians this season. A catastrophic outcome would be Minnesota falling further than 4.5 games back over the next two weeks and then losing the Aug. 9-11 four-game set with Cleveland.
It's time for the Twins to make hay at what should be considered a critical point in the season.