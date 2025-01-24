Report: Twins asking interested buyers for initial offers; serious talks to follow
How far along is the Pohlad family in the process of selling the Minnesota Twins?
Previous reports have indicated the Twins want to settle a winning bid by Opening Day, with an aim to complete the sale sometime in May or June. What's not clear is how many candidates there are, though insiders have said there is a robust market with interested buyers from all over the country.
According to Dan Hayes of The Athletic, the Twins are asking interested parties for opening bids.
"They're at this point right now basically where they are asking all of these bidders to submit their first initial amount for what they think the team is worth," Hayes said on the Gleeman and The Geek podcast.
"And basically at that point they realize who is real and who's not and they figure out who they want to go to the prom with. Maybe there's two to three suitors at that point, and they go and they start talks more serious with those groups at that point."
The Pohlads, who have owned the Twins since 1984, shocked the baseball world in October when they announced their intention to sell the franchise. Since then, very little information about interested buyers has leaked, with the marquee candidate being Justin Ishbia and his brother Mat Ishbia.
Mat is the majority owner of the NBA and WNBA teams in Phoenix, with Justin operating as a minority owner. In the case of the Twins, Justin would be the majority owner with Mat reportedlly joining as a minority partner.
The Star Tribune's La Velle E. Neal III has also reported that former Twins stars Joe Mauer, Justin Morneau and Torii Hunter could be limited partners of a new owner.
Twins pitchers and catchers report to spring training on Feb. 13 and the first spring training game is Feb. 22. The 2025 regular season begins for the Twins on March 27 in St. Louis, so fans should prepare for significant Twins ownership news in the next 60 days.