Report: Twins want 'at least two top-100 prospects' for Jhoan Duran, Griffin Jax
If the Dodgers, Phillies or any other team wants to pry Jhoan Duran or Griffin Jax away from the Twins, they're going to have to send a massive haul of prospects, according to a report Wednesday from ESPN's Jeff Passan.
In fact, according to Passan, the asking price of "at least two top-100-caliber prospects" is essentially scaring teams away from even inquiring about All-Star starting pitcher Joe Ryan, who like Duran and Jax is under team control through 2027.
Passan wrote: "Teams adore Joe Ryan, and while he is perhaps the best arm available of any in the mix at the deadline, teams look at what the Twins are asking for to acquire Duran or Jax -- at least two top-100-caliber prospects -- and aren't inclined to spend a whole lot of time workshopping deals for a top-10 starter this season with two more years of club control."
The Dodgers and Phillies have been rumored to have interest in Duran and Jax, who are both under team control through the 2027 season. Both are among the best late-inning relievers in baseball, and because they are on team-friendly contracts the Twins can ask for a haul.
Last year, All-Star lefty closer Tanner Scott was traded from Miami to San Diego and the Padres had to give up four prospects, including three of their top-five at the time. The package was highlighted by left-handed pitcher Robby Snelling, who was ranked 44th among all prospects at hte time, according to MLB Pipeline.
Scott was a rental and he wound up signing with the Dodgers over the winter, so if it takes a top-50 prospect and three more prospects to land a rental closer, it makes sense that the Twins would want multiple top-100 prospects for the likes of Duran and Jax.
Meanwhile, Passan believes the Twins, if they wind up selling before the July 31 trade deadline, could find deals for reliever Brock Stewart and do-it-all switch-hitter Willi Castro, along with minor league infielders Eddy Julien and Jose Miranda.
Jon Heyman of the New York Post recently reported that the Twins are also listening to offers for right-hander Chris Paddack, outfielder Harrison Bader, and first baseman Ty France.