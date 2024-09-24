The Twins need a sweep and the Marlins are a perfect candidate to be swept
The Twins are playing at home. Every game is a must-win. The Marlins are terrible. It's a perfect storm for a sweep to stay alive in the playoff race and perhaps reclaim a wild-card spot before welcoming the Orioles to Minneapolis on Friday.
There's no reason Minnesota shouldn't sweep the Miami Marlins at Target Field this week. First up is a game Tuesday night and it'll be Bailey Ober on the mound for the Twins and Ryan Weathers, who owns a 7.82 ERA over his last three starts, pitching for the Marlins.
Miami is not good. At 57-99, only the 120-loss White Sox have a worse record.
The Marlins are 5-18 in September and 19-33 since July 27. Sure, the Twins are 11-22 while the Marlins are 12-21 since Aug. 18, but there is nothing about the Marlins that should intimidate the Twins.
Miami is only one of three times yet to reach 600 runs scored. The Twins have scored 721.
Miami's team ERA of 4.86 is second worst in the majors. Even the White Sox have a better ERA (4.77).
Miami starting pitchers own a 5.35 ERA, which is 29th in the majors. After facing Weathers on Tuesday, the Twins will hit against Edward Cabrera, who ws the starting pitcher in Shohei Ohtani's historic 6-for-6, three-homer and 10 RBIs game last week. On Thursday, the Marlins will go with a 24-year-old who has a decent ERA but has struck out just 10 batters in his last 22.2 innings.
If Minnesota's bats are ever going to wake up, it's going to be this week againt Miami. And they better, because if they don't they're destined for an earlier offseason than anticipated.