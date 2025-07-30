Twins embarrassed 13-1 by Red Sox as trade rumors swirl
It's almost like everyone on the roster knows the clubhouse is going to look and feel a lot different within 24 hours. On Wednesday, the Minnesota Twins, the focal point of dozens of trade rumors, were obliterated by the Boston Red Sox, 13-1, in what can only be described as a lifeless effort.
Zebby Matthews, fresh off a dominant start in his last outing, failed to miss bats as Boston roughed him up for five runs on eight hits before he was pulled with one out in the fifth inning. The Red Sox built an 8-1 lead before piling on with five runs in the ninth — and it was ugly.
Griffin Jax, who could be traded before Thursday's 5 p.m. CT trade deadline. gave up a leadoff double to Jaren Duran and then back-to-back singles. Rocco Baldelli pulled Jax and replaced him with Kody Clemens, who took the mound as a position player.
Clemens immediately gave up a three-run homer to Romy Gonzalez and then a solo shot to Masataka Yoshida. Three of the five runs in the ninth were charged to Jax, who despite incredible strikeout numbers has seen his earned-run average spike to 4.50 this season.
Gonzalez hit his homer off a 52.6 mph pitch from Clemens, and Yoshida blasted a 51.6 mph pitch from Clemens into the seats, according to Baseball Savant.
Outside of a Matt Wallner homer in the first inning, the Twins managed just four more hits.