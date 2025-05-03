Inside The Twins

With Roger watching, Twins' Kody Clemens homers in Fenway Park debut

Clemens put the Twins in front with a rocketed two-run homer to right, with his family in attendance.

May 3, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Minnesota Twins second baseman Kody Clemens (18) rounds the bases after hitting a two run home run during the sixth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.
May 3, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Minnesota Twins second baseman Kody Clemens (18) rounds the bases after hitting a two run home run during the sixth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
Roger Clemens started 200 games at Fenway Park during an incredible 24-year MLB career, which began with 13 seasons in a Boston Red Sox uniform.

On Saturday, his son Kody Clemens played in his first-ever game at Fenway. And with Roger and other family members watching from a suite, Kody delivered an unforgettable moment when he crushed a two-run home run to give the Twins the lead over the Red Sox in the sixth inning.

It's the first home run in a Twins uniform for the younger Clemens, and just the 15th of his four-year MLB career. Aside from maybe his first career homer in 2022 as a member of the Tigers, this one has to be the most memorable.

Roger's reaction is pretty great.

Clemens, 28, was acquired by Minnesota in a trade with the Phillies one week ago. He had a pinch-hit double in his first Twins plate appearance earlier this week, then had gone hitless in his first two starts with the Twins. He wasn't in the lineup for the series opener in Boston on Friday night.

