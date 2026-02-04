Twins Receive Rough Offseason Grade That Reflects Their Inactivity

What letter grade should the Minnesota Twins get for their offseason so far?

The answer from The Athletic's Jim Bowden, a former MLB GM, is a 'D,' which feels about right. Anything above that would be too generous. An 'F' might be a bit harsh, but the reality feels closer to that side of the ledger than it does to being in the 'C' range.

"The Twins have had a dismal offseason," Bowden wrote. "Their only significant moves were signing first baseman Josh Bell, reliever Taylor Rogers and catcher Victor Caratini. Those pick-ups helped their roster depth but likely won’t improve their win-loss record. And now they’ll enter spring training without longtime baseball head Derek Falvey, after announcing on Friday that he and the team were 'mutually parting ways.'"

There's really no other way to view an offseason in which the Twins have done precious little, as a direct result of payroll restrictions imposed by their ownership. Josh Bell was a solid signing who addresses a need for Minnesota. Victor Caratini is a clear upgrade over Christian Vazquez at backup catcher. Taylor Rogers was a much-needed addition to a bullpen that was torn apart at last year's trade deadline. Trade pickups like Eric Orze and Eric Wagaman will also contribute.

Josh Bell is the Twins' biggest addition of the offseason | Brad Mills-Imagn Images

But this remains a massively flawed roster that needs far more help than it has gotten this offseason. The Twins simply don't have a bullpen that is anywhere close to being competent. Barring further additions and several immediate breakouts from young players, this will most likely be one of the worst bullpens in the league. Having starting pitchers like Joe Ryan and Pablo Lopez only matters so much when the bullpen can't hold onto a lead in a close game.

Offensively, the Twins have Byron Buxton and solid pieces like Matt Wallner, Ryan Jeffers, Luke Keaschall, and Bell. They just desperately need Buxton to stay healthy, Royce Lewis to have a big bounce-back year, Brooks Lee's bat to become playable, and prospects like Emmanuel Rodriguez to emerge as contributors. There are a lot of "ifs" needed to make the Twins' offense better than mediocre.

With so many question marks on the roster, the Twins' Vegas projected win total of 73.5 games looks like a fair one. Tom Pohlad's declaration that "we will be competitive in 2026" doesn't appear to be attached to reality, which may have been the driving reason why Derek Falvey decided to move on.

Until proven otherwise, this franchise is a complete mess heading into the 2026 campaign. A 'D' offseason grade is well deserved.

