Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Explained Why He Wanted to Remain With Blue Jays Longterm
Throughout his contract negotiations with the Toronto Blue Jays, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. remained steadfast about one thing: he wanted to remain in Toronto for the rest of his career.
Well, he and the Blue Jays on Monday took a big step towards making that a reality, as the four-time All-Star officially signed his $500 million contract that will keep him in Toronto through the 2039 season.
During a press conference to announce the deal, Guerrero was asked what he liked about Toronto that made him want to sign a longterm contract with the Blue Jays.
"I'd say the fans," Guerrero said. "I always say the fans. How they treat us. How they respect my family and they always come here to give you support. Another thing is the organization. I don't see this like an organization, I see this like I'm a family.
"I've been with this organization since 2015—10 years. This organization is part of my family."
During negotiations, Guerrero said he consulted with members of his family, particularly his father—Baseball Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero—and his daughter. She was steadfast about Guerrero remaining with the Blue Jays longterm, so it was an emotional moment when she found out that was likely going to be the case.
"She asked me two weeks ago if we were gonna stay here and I think that moment was a little bit emotional for me. . . . When I called her and told her that we're gonna spend 14 more years in Toronto, she just went off and started crying. She made me cry with that," Guerrero said with a smile before pointing out his daughter among the news conference's attendees.
With the lucrative—and unique—contract extension, Guerrero and his family both got their wish.
"I would think about this, always," Guerrero said when asked what the 20-year-old version of himself would say right now. "Thank God we did it and I'm going to be a Blue Jay forever."