Where Yankees' Comeback ALDS Game 3 Win Ranks in Team's Postseason History
For the first portion of Tuesday night's Blue Jays-Yankees showdown, it felt like Toronto was gonna run away with it and handily eliminate New York from the postseason in just three Division Series games, a prediction strongly supported by the Blue Jays' 6–1 lead after the top of the third.
But the pinstripes eventually battled back and not a moment too soon, fueled entirely by a well-timed and momentum-shifting three-run homer from Aaron Judge that tied the game. Shortly after, New York took the lead and didn't lose it again, ultimately forcing a Game 4 and keeping their postseason hopes alive for at least another day.
Adding some more grandeur to the victory, the night's five-run recovery is tied for the second-largest comeback in Yankees' postseason history, on par with the 2010 ALCS Game 1 and the 1997 ALDS Game 1 (both of which are series that New York would go on to lose), per MLB researcher Sarah Langs.
The team's largest postseason rally, however, came in Game 4 of the 1996 World Series, which the Yanks won 8–6 vs. the Braves. They would then go on to win the championship that year in six games.
Outside of the Bronx, the largest comeback win to avoid postseason elimination specifically happened in Game 5 of the 2008 ALCS, when the Red Sox came back from a seven-run deficit to defeat the Rays and force a Game 6 (Tampa Bay would later eliminate Boston in Game 7).
After that, you have a six-run Cardinals rebound in Game 5 of the 2012 NLDS, then various five-point rallies from the 2002 Angels (WS Game 6), the 1995 Mariners (ALDS Game 4), and—you guessed it—the 2025 Yankees in ALDS Game 3.
We'll see what the Yanks can pull off next come Game 4, slated for Wednesday, Oct. 8, with first pitch at 7:08 p.m. ET.