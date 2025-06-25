White Sox Had Sincere Gesture for Ketel Marte Day After Fan's Taunt About Mother
Just a day after a fan at Rate Field taunted Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte about his mother, who died in a 2017 car accident, the Chicago White Sox and their fans showed support for the two-time All-Star during his first at-bat of Wednesday's game.
As Marte stepped up to the plate in the top of the first inning, White Sox fans gave him a round of applause, according to Jeff Meller on X. Additionally, the White Sox put up a sincere message on the Rate Field scoreboard.
The fan's taunt, which occurred during Marte's at-bat in the top of the seventh inning of Tuesday's 4–1 win against Chicago, left him in tears on the field as the Diamondbacks made a pitching change.
The White Sox on Wednesday took swift action, banning the fan from all future White Sox games. The fan is also banned indefinitely from all MLB ballparks.
After Tuesday's game, Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo—who had asked for the fan to be ejected—and Arizona shortstop Geraldo Perdomo, had Marte's back.
"I love you and I’m with you and we’re all together and you’re not alone," Lovullo said postgame in a message for Marte. "No matter what happens, no matter what was said or what you heard, that guy is an idiot. It shouldn’t have an impact on you."
"That can't happen," Perdomo said, lobbying for the fan to be banned. "We can't continue to do that s--- here in MLB."