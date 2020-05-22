2020 OOTP sim: Cease, Sox slay Twins

MINNEAPOLIS — The Twins entered play on Thursday a blistering 34-16 — a 110-win pace.

The White Sox were, well, a little bit worse than that.

But the records were thrown out the window for this series opener, as ace-level Dylan Cease showed up and shut down one of the highest-powered offenses in the game, pacing a 4-2 win.

Despite a beautiful night and the wind gusting out to left field at 15 mph, there were no homers hit in the game; "Bomba Squad," denied. The White Sox used 13 hits in an assembly-line offense, to wear down Minny and bounce nemesis starter José Berríos relatively early.

With the game tied, 1-1, the heart of the order for the White Sox pushed the team forward. In the fourth, Eloy Jiménez doubled, Edwin Encarnación singled, and Yasmani Grandal pushed Eloy home with a deep sacrifice fly to right field. And in the sixth, Eloy and Edwin repeated their feats, only this time a sharp single from Grandal brought Jiménez home and pushed the White Sox lead to 3-1.

New White Sox outfielder Carmen Benedetti had a rough major league debut. Not only did he strike out in his first three plate appearances, he misplayed a ball in left for an error. However, with the slim 3-2 lead and runners at first and second with nobody out, Cease worked out of it with no further damage. Even better, in the next White Sox half, Luis Robert hit a sacrifice fly to swell the lead again to two.

Cease finished with eight innings, two runs, eight hits and just one walk against 10 strikeouts, for a 67 game score. Aaron Bummer came on in the ninth for his fifth save on the season.

And Benedetti? Not only did he execute a nice sacrifice bunt to set up the fourth White Sox run, he caught the fly that was the final out of this White Sox winner. Not beer shower-worthy, but nonetheless ending on a positive note.

The White Sox improved to 24-26 and stand a mere 9 ½ games out of first, behind Minnesota. They'll try to creep closer on Friday, with Dallas Keuchel (2-4, 4.23 ERA) taking on Twins righty Matt Wisler (2-1, 4.74).

NOTES: Tim Anderson was caught stealing today, his first punchout in 14 attempts this season.