2020 OOTP sim: Giolito's gem

CHICAGO — When the White Sox faced off against the Rockies last month in Denver, the Rockies were suffering a miserable 6-21 start to the season, the worst in baseball.

After sweeping Chicago in the miniseries, the Rockies have won their next 12 of 16 to nearly catch the White Sox (22-25) in the standings, at 20-25.

But Lucas Giolito derailed the Rockies Express on Tuesday, pitching seven stellar innings en route to a 2-1 win. It was Giolito's first victory of the year (four starts), giving up just one run on three hits and two walks, against 10 Ks, for a 75 game score.

And Giolito was backed up by a strong effort from Evan Marshall, earning his second save thanks to two scoreless, one-hit innings. Marshall's season ERA stands at 1.11, Giolito's at 2.10.

The Chicago offense wasn't much to write home about, but it was enough. Down 1-0 in the second, Yasmani Grandal reached on an error by Daniel Murphy at first base and came home when Yasiel Puig doubled.

Two innings later, Edwin Encarnación continued terrorizing pitchers, with a leadoff home run on a 1-2 pitch from Jonathan Gray. Despite missing three weeks with a broken rib, Encarnación has seven homers and 21 RBIs on the season, the short-list offensive MVP so far along with Yoán Moncada and Leury García.

The White Sox will attempt the mini-sweep when they send Gio González to the bump to face beleaguered Colorado starter Wei-Yin Chen. Ashley Sanders will have the game recap for you.