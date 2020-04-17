South Side Hit Pen
Top Stories
Games
History
News

Catching up: The 2020 OOTP White Sox sim

Brett Ballantini

With the coronavirus delay to the regular season, we decided over at South Side Sox to simulate the 2020 White Sox schedule with Out of the Park baseball. (Yes, this is the same software Baseball-Reference is using to simulate the entire baseball schedule, and it too has the Chicago White Sox in first place, at 13-5.)

First, let's get some bad news out of the way: Lucas Giolito was injured in his second start of the season and is missing five to six weeks with biceps tendinitis. Edwin Encarnación was the first AL Player of the Week of the season and was tearing up the league — then went down with a broken rib on a slide into second on a double, out for two to three weeks. Tim Anderson had a horrible start to his season, got nicked up on the basepaths as well, and we stuck him on the 10-day IL just to clear his cobwebs out.

There have been other, minor injuries as well: Dylan Cease got bumped early from a start after taking a ball off his forearm, but won't miss his next game. Luis Robert sat a game after tweaking a hammie. José Abreu sat a few after taking a ball off his kneecap (he has a team-high four HBP).

But hey, this is a first-place team, so something's gotta be going right, right? 

Carson Fulmer has been a revelation in the pen, the best White Sox reliever so far, with two saves to boot. Gio González just came within an out of a complete-game shutout and is 3-0. Dallas Keuchel has been terrific. 

Offensively, Eloy Jiménez has been the best on the club with Encarnación out. Nick Madrigal — yes, Nick broke camp with the club — has been phenomenal. Robert started a little slow, but leads the White Sox with four homers and has his legs under him now, it seems. Leury García, seemingly displaced with Madrigal taking second base, has forced his way into the everyday lineup, at second base or in right field.

And the White Sox have been speed demons, with 17 stolen bases in 20 attempts.

Yasmani Grandal has been awful. Nomar Mazara, not great. Kelvin Herrera has stabilized, but started off with two horrid games. Adam Engel and Jimmy Cordero have been demoted to Charlotte, with Zack Collins (hitting well), Yermín Mercedes (not really) and even Jaycob Brugman getting some time with the big club. 

Oh, and Matt Tomshaw entered the rotation from the Knights, replacing Giolito. His first start was delicious, six innings of shutout ball. His second? Not great.

There have been two minor transactions, both waiver-wire pickups: LHRP Fernando Abad (from the Washington Nationals) and ambidextrous reliever Pat Venditte. Venditte hasn't seen action yet, while Abad was awful and got DFA'd, possibly to report to Charlotte.

The White Sox have been duking it out with Cleveland for the AL Central lead in the early season. Only the Texas Rangers have a better AL record than the White Sox at this juncture.

Some stats, through April 15 games:

Screen Shot 2020-04-15 at 2.33.09 AM
MLB sim standings through April 15
Screen Shot 2020-04-15 at 2.51.41 AM
White Sox sim batting through April 15.
Screen Shot 2020-04-15 at 2.53.31 AM
White Sox sim pitching through April 15.

The transition to SI for this OOTP sim begins tonight, so stay tuned for a game recap, as a series gets underway between the top two teams in the American League, the White Sox and Rangers!

Comments

Games

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Today in White Sox History: April 8

In 1963, the Chicago White Sox had a choice between bonus babies Bruce Howard and Denny McLain. They chose poorly, and lost McLain to the Detroit Tigers.

Mark Liptak

by

Joe Resis

Welcome to South Side Hit Pen!

South Side Hit Pen is the new Sports Illustrated Chicago White Sox site.

Brett Ballantini

by

Sean Williams

Today in White Sox History: April 7

On April 7, 1977, the Chicago White Sox lost to the Toronto Blue Jays, and a snowstorm, in the first major league game ever played in Toronto.

Mark Liptak

by

Guitarsox

Experiencing 2005: One hour, 39 minutes

Laura Jansen continues her 2005 Chicago White Sox diary series with her pick as the best game of Mark Buehrle's career

Laura Jansen

by

Phil Hundley

Today in White Sox History: April 16

An Opening Day no-hitter for Cleveland's Bob Feller — and a near-miss no-no for Billy Pierce

Mark Liptak

One more time: Once in a Lifetime

It's been a long trip, getting here to Sports Illustrated. Brett Ballantini tells you a little bit about himself, and his South Side Hit Pen team — as well as what's go come for our Chicago White Sox coverage.

Brett Ballantini

by

Phil Hundley

2020 B-R sim: White Sox top Mariners behind Giolito's masterful performance

Lucas Giolito struck out nine, and Adam Engel drove in both White Sox runs in the victory.

Joe Resis

Light it up, Ed

Goodbye to a beloved broadcaster, and a good man.

Brett Ballantini

Meet the Players: Colleen Sullivan

Meet one of the youngest indoctrinated White Sox fans, bringing some humor and attitude to our Chicago White Sox coverage.

Colleen Sullivan

Meet the Players: Tommy Barbee

Get to know light-hitting shortstop-musician ... and bratwurst aficionado!

Tommy Barbee