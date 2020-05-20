Dream Bracket 2: MLB's all-time teams tournament begins this week

MLB.com and Out of the Park Baseball are back at it again. Just a few short weeks removed from crowning the New York Yankees the Dream Bracket champions, there’s a whole new field that's twice the size and ready for double the simulated broadcast fun.

While the theme of Dream Bracket 1 was the best player at each position in franchise history, the theme of Dream Bracket 2 is the rosters from the two best individual seasons in each franchise’s history (along with three Negro League teams and the 1994 Montreal Expos — with those four squads immediately becoming everyone’s teams to root for beyond their own club).

For example, the San Francisco Giants have the 1954 Willie Mays and Johnny Antonelli iteration when the club was still playing in New York at the Polo Grounds, as well as the 2012 title drought-breaking squad led by MadBum, Posey, and the gang.

The matchups will again be best-of-seven series, with the most fun battles streaming on MLB.com and Twitch, where Scott Braun and J.P. Morosi did a great job calling the (virtual) games in Dream Bracket 1. The only difference here is that no teams from before WWII (outside of the three Negro League teams) will be included, which (sadly) means MLB Dream Bracket 1 MVP Babe Ruth won’t be showing up to terrorize pitchers in this tournament.

However, there’s still plenty of talent on display, as the MLB.com article introducing the series notes: The bracket includes 23 MVP seasons, 14 Cy Young seasons, and 92 (!) Hall of Famers.

The first White Sox matchup is on Thursday and the second on Friday, so in the next two days I’ll have a preview of both series.

Try to guess which seasons they chose in the comments below, and then check out the actual answer with the link above. Do you think MLB made the right decisions — and how do you think they’ll fare? I hope y’all are as excited as I am, and hopefully the Pale Hose can make a little noise again and rep for all the South Siders out there.