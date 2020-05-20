South Side Hit Pen
Top Stories
Games
History
News

Dream Bracket 2: MLB's all-time teams tournament begins this week

Jim Turvey

MLB.com and Out of the Park Baseball are back at it again. Just a few short weeks removed from crowning the New York Yankees the Dream Bracket champions, there’s a whole new field that's twice the size and ready for double the simulated broadcast fun.

While the theme of Dream Bracket 1 was the best player at each position in franchise history, the theme of Dream Bracket 2 is the rosters from the two best individual seasons in each franchise’s history (along with three Negro League teams and the 1994 Montreal Expos — with those four squads immediately becoming everyone’s teams to root for beyond their own club).

For example, the San Francisco Giants have the 1954 Willie Mays and Johnny Antonelli iteration when the club was still playing in New York at the Polo Grounds, as well as the 2012 title drought-breaking squad led by MadBum, Posey, and the gang.

The matchups will again be best-of-seven series, with the most fun battles streaming on MLB.com and Twitch, where Scott Braun and J.P. Morosi did a great job calling the (virtual) games in Dream Bracket 1. The only difference here is that no teams from before WWII (outside of the three Negro League teams) will be included, which (sadly) means MLB Dream Bracket 1 MVP Babe Ruth won’t be showing up to terrorize pitchers in this tournament.

However, there’s still plenty of talent on display, as the MLB.com article introducing the series notes: The bracket includes 23 MVP seasons, 14 Cy Young seasons, and 92 (!) Hall of Famers.

The first White Sox matchup is on Thursday and the second on Friday, so in the next two days I’ll have a preview of both series.

Try to guess which seasons they chose in the comments below, and then check out the actual answer with the link above. Do you think MLB made the right decisions — and how do you think they’ll fare? I hope y’all are as excited as I am, and hopefully the Pale Hose can make a little noise again and rep for all the South Siders out there.

Comments

Games

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Experiencing 2005: JD earns my love

A simple exhortation from the stands might have keyed the championship run

Laura Jansen

by

Phil Hundley

Today in White Sox History: May 19

A collision changed the course of White Sox history

Mark Liptak

Ranking the best ballparks in baseball

Our staff takes a crack at a user's guide

Brett Ballantini

Today in White Sox History: May 18

Spooky times in Baltimore

Mark Liptak

by

Phil Hundley

Finding the Mark

Chicago White Sox starter Mark Buehrle struck out six and only allowed one run in his complete game victory back in 2005.

Joe Resis

by

Phil Hundley

Barons review: top five hitters

It’s been a pretty fun ride for Birmingham in the last several years, with a ton of top prospects coming through.

Jake Mastroianni

by

Phil Hundley

2020 OOTP sim: López dominates Jays

A starter yielding just hit over seven-plus will cure a lot of hitting woes

Brett Ballantini

Today in White Sox History: May 17

A one-hitter, from a most unlikely source

Mark Liptak

by

Phil Hundley

2020 OOTP sim: Second verse, same as the first

Poor pitching, no clutch hitting, and a Herrera meltdown lead to another loss

Brett Ballantini

Today in White Sox History: May 16

A pitcher grand slam, a blockbuster deal, and a cycle

Mark Liptak

by

Brett Ballantini