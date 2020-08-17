From the Locker Room: Back-to-back-to-back-to-back

Wow, what an amazing show put on by the White Sox offense in the bottom of the fifth. Not only was it just the 10th time in major league history that a team had hit four straight homers, but it was the first time that three of them were by native Cubans. So, take a bow, Yoán Moncada, Yasmani Grandal, José Abreu and Eloy Jiménez.

As you can see above, Grandal was in a downright jovial mood after the game, giddy with the accomplishment.

No, in fact, he was not. But he did weigh in, sort of, on history:

"It’s always fun to do it back-to-back, and four guys doing it in a row, it becomes special," Grandal said. "Don’t get to see it too many times in a season. You get to be one of the guys to do it."

Yes, folks, that's Grandal after, like, a bottle of champagne.

While I wasn't able to secure Moncada's postgame footage, and responded rather matter-of-factly about the at-bat that kicked the whole four-dinger run off, the young third baseman was clearly proud to be part of history.

"It feels good every time you hit a homer," Moncada said. "It's even better when you’re part of history. It was very special for us."

Starter Dallas Keuchel actually seemed much more giddy than Grandal, and Keuchel hasn't swung a bat all season.

"It was nice, from my point of view," Keuchel said, while confessing that "the in-game feed is now pretty brutal, the camera view is high over the plate, so you can’t really tell what’s going on."

Keuchel addresses his start, another great one, as well as the effect his "call-out" last week may have had on the club, below:

Finally, manager Ricky Renteria came around to praise his troops' plate approaches after a languid effort in the doubleheader on Saturday.

"That was exciting. I don’t think I’ve ever seen that in person [at any level]," Renteria said. "I'm sure those guys were pretty happy about their approach in their at-bats."

Ricky's full media session, including praise for Keuchel and reliever Matt Foster, is below:

As always, video is courtesy of our great friends at the Chicago White Sox.