From the Locker Room: James McCann, on Lucas Giolito's no-hitter

After nearly catching a no-hitter in Detroit from Justin Verlander — an effort spoiled with two outs to go in the ninth — James McCann finally got a taste of immortality.

While Lucas Giolito rightfully earns the accolades, his batterymate — and to some degree baseball soulmate for the past couple of seasons — gets to take a turn in the spotlight as well.

"Lucas is an unbelievable pitcher, with great stuff, and our relationship just takes it to the next level," McCann said postgame. "He shook me off once earlier in the game, and it caught me off-guard. That’s happened maybe three times in our career together."

And true to a guy who's helped Giolito ascend to among the best hurlers in the game, McCann knew he was in for something special right away on Tuesday.

"I could tell by the swings we were getting," McCann said of the first signal something big was brewing. "I didn’t say anything to him through the game, except be aggressive and stay after it. I told him that every inning: Attack, attack, attack."

Always gracious, McCann turned to congratulate home-plate umpire CB Bucknor right after the final out, and was very appreciative of the entire experience in the 4-0 win.

"Getting this no-hitter with Lucas at this point in my career, I don’t have words to really describe it," McCann said softly. "We have such a special connection. I just don’t know what to say."

---

Postgame video courtesy of the White Sox.