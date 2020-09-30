SI.com
South Side Hit Pen
HomeFeaturesHistoryMinorsGamesNews
Search

From the Locker Room: James McCann Sizes Up Another Ring?

Brett Ballantini

After catching that phenomenal, six-perfect-inning outing by Lucas Giolito in Game 1, naturally I had to ask James McCann if there was any moment in the game where he was looking down at his hand and sizing up another ring. As I asked, McCann threw his head back, and smiled.

"The thought crossed my mind," he said. "I looked up at the scoreboard in the fifth inning, I saw no hits. I thought, "He hasn't walked anybody either, right?' If we had gotten through the seventh, I would have thought about it a bit more. But it didn’t cross my mind the way it did [during the no-hitter this year] against the Pirates."

Another fun moment came when I asked McCann about Giolito's so-called (actually, Tim Anderson-called) "bully stage" on the mound, when he's locked in and more machine than man.

McCann sees it, too.

"I can see it in his eyes, in the way he goes about his business," he said. "His mentality, that locked-in stage."

Then, McCann added a funny, big-brother anecdote from yesterday morning.

"I told [Giolito] on the day before, if you’re snoozing in the morning, you’re going to be in trouble; if I find you napping on the bus, you’re going to be in trouble," McCann said. "But he wasn't. He was ready."

---

James McCann footage courtesy of the Chicago White Sox.

THANKS FOR READING SOUTH SIDE HIT PEN
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Games

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Playoff Gamethread: White Sox at A's, Game 1

Eloy Jiménez is out, Leury García is in, and the excitement in Oakland begins this afternoon!

Leigh Allan

by

Trevor Lines

Ricky Speaks on Eloy not DHing: "You need to be able to run"

The Chicago White Sox manager weighs in pregame, with a chance to clinch the Wild Card series this afternoon.

Brett Ballantini

Sharing Sox Podcast: Can the Sox Hound Bassitt?

Our second playoff edition pushes for a first-round clinch over the Oakland A's today.

Leigh Allan

Lucas Giolito Dazzles as White Sox Take Game 1 vs. Athletics

Lucas Giolito is perfect through six, supported by three long balls, for dominant Game 1 win

Brett Ballantini

by

Mark Liptak

From the Locker Room: TA is Riding High at the Top of the Order

Can't bury the lede here, Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson has a name for when pitcher Lucas Giolito is dealing: Bully Stage

Brett Ballantini

by

Teacher of Truth

From the Locker Room: Lucas Authors a Gem

The Chicago White Sox ace took a perfect game into the seventh inning

Brett Ballantini

by

Teacher of Truth

Ricky Speaks: Happy, and Sassy

The Chicago White Sox manager praises his team's complete effort in the Game 1 win.

Brett Ballantini

So You've Decided to Start a Lefty vs. the White Sox

A trio of triumphant dingers coupled with Lucas Giolito carrying a perfect game through six innings gave the White Sox an early edge in Game 1 vs. the Oakland A's, 4-1.

Janice Scurio

Thank you

No matter the result, covering the Chicago White Sox has been one of the greatest experiences of my life. And here at SSHP, we're only just getting started.

Sam Sherman

by

Tommy Barbee

From the Locker Room: Pito at Peace

The MVP favorite is just going to keep doing what got him here for the Chicago White Sox.

Brett Ballantini