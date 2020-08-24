From the Locker Room: José Abreu, after four straight homers

Apparently just 43 players in major league history have hit home runs in four straight plate appearances, and in the second inning of Sunday's White Sox loss at Wrigley, José Abreu joined that exclusive group.

Yu Darvish, who'd served up just one homer all season, simply smiled to himself after seeing what Abreu did to his cutter, golfing it up past the back railing of the bleachers in left-center and under the scoreboard. The homer might still be pinballing around up there now.

Alas, in his next at-bat, Abreu was foiled by a Darvish sinker. Sure, he smashed hell out of it, but it was a ground out into the shift, over second base.

Streak snapped. Was homering on José's mind?

"No, those [homer streak] results didn't affect me, didn’t change my plan," Abreu said postgame. "I just went to the plate with the same mindset."

Abreu also bid gracious but grudging respect to the man who finally extinguished his home run fire, Darvish.

"Everybody knows he’s a good pitcher, with a lot of experience and very good pitches," he said. "He came out today as we expected. He had a plan and executed."

White Sox manager Ricky Renteria spoke earlier in the postgame, and took full opportunity to praise a player who is undoubtedly one of the very favorites in his managerial career.

Asked about the rarity of the four-homer accomplishment, Renteria said, ""It’s huge. This is the big leagues, you see a guy locked in, it’s special to watch. All of his swings today were great. He's one of the most underrated guys in Chicago. He shouldn’t be. He’s earned everything he gets."