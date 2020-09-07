SI.com
South Side Hit Pen
From the Locker Room: Yolmer's back!

Brett Ballantini

If you haven't heard, old friend Yolmer Sánchez is back — and not just as a token Gatorade-pourer, but as a contributing member of a winning White Sox club.

"It definitely feels really good," Yolmer observed after his 2-for-3, two-walk Sunday subbing at third base for Yoán Moncada. "When you have the opportunity when the guys need a day off, you have to do you best to keep the momentum going. Don’t try to do too much. Don’t miss your pitch if you get it, have a good play in the box, and contribute to a win." 

It wasn't too long a road, but it did wind to San Francisco, where he signed as a free agent after the White Sox non-tendered him — after a Gold Glove season at second base, no less!

"I have to keep working hard and take everything the positive way," Sánchez said. "I just try to help the team...I don’t take anything personally. What happened in the last three or four months, doesn’t matter now.

"When the Giants said they didn't have a plan for me, I asked for my release to see what I could get. With the White Sox, we’ve ben talking since last year. This was the best option. You feel like you’re home."

Yolmer, whose prankster nature has been somewhat stifled by pandemic protocols, does promise that he still has a few fun tricks up his sleeve. But for now, he's excited to be in first place, in September, for the first time as a member of the White Sox.

"I've been with the team through bad times and so-so times," Sánchez said. "I want to be here when we win everything."

---

Yolmer Sánchez video courtesy of the Chicago White Sox.

