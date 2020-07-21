Keuchel on Chicago: his kind of town

What started out a bit scary for White Sox starter Dallas Keuchel turned out pretty sweet in the end.

"It was such a brutal bullpen session, I just cut it short," the southpaw smiled postgame. "I told James McCann, 'Let’s take a little rest and let myself calm down.' But it was nice to get that nervous, bubbly feeling and your heart rate up."

Keuchel was almost perfect in his semi-true White Sox debut, holding a righties-heavy Chicago Cubs lineup to one hit, striking out two and facing the minimum. The consummate ground ball pitcher tossed 10 today. And there could have been more.

"I could’ve kept going," Keuchel said. "But the up and down is the biggest thing. Getting to five innings, like I've said all along, will set me up to get to six or seven in my first start [Saturday]."

The former Cy Young winner shared a sweet moment with the media postgame, as he discussed his feelings toward Sox Park, and finally being able to pitcher here as a member of the home team.

"I love Chicago. I’ve always liked coming to Chicago," he said. "It’s got a homey feel ... Before each start I like to take in the scene, remember how lucky I am to pitch in the big leagues."

And in the business, we call this burying the lede, but Keuchel did confirm that his mint-green glove was approved for use by MLB. It was simply fashion-forward sense that had him sporting his black glove to match his cleats on Monday.

For the entire, entertaining Keuchel session, courtesy of the White Sox, watch below: