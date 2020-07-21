South Side Hit Pen
Keuchel on Chicago: his kind of town

Brett Ballantini

What started out a bit scary for White Sox starter Dallas Keuchel turned out pretty sweet in the end.

"It was such a brutal bullpen session, I just cut it short," the southpaw smiled postgame. "I told James McCann, 'Let’s take a little rest and let myself calm down.' But it was nice to get that nervous, bubbly feeling and your heart rate up."

Keuchel was almost perfect in his semi-true White Sox debut, holding a righties-heavy Chicago Cubs lineup to one hit, striking out two and facing the minimum. The consummate ground ball pitcher tossed 10 today. And there could have been more.

"I could’ve kept going," Keuchel said. "But the up and down is the biggest thing. Getting to five innings, like I've said all along, will set me up to get to six or seven in my first start [Saturday]."

The former Cy Young winner shared a sweet moment with the media postgame, as he discussed his feelings toward Sox Park, and finally being able to pitcher here as a member of the home team.

"I love Chicago. I’ve always liked coming to Chicago," he said. "It’s got a homey feel ... Before each start I like to take in the scene, remember how lucky I am to pitch in the big leagues."

And in the business, we call this burying the lede, but Keuchel did confirm that his mint-green glove was approved for use by MLB. It was simply fashion-forward sense that had him sporting his black glove to match his cleats on Monday.

For the entire, entertaining Keuchel session, courtesy of the White Sox, watch below:

Thanks, Cubs! Eloy's grand slam sends the Sox to the win column in back-to-back nights

A five-run first and Dallas Keuchel's flawless pitching puts the South Siders up 2-0 in exhibition games

Ashley Sanders

Fake Crosstown Showdown Deux provides a 2020 preview of sorts

Another crooked number, this one at first bats, spurs the Chicago White Sox to another win over the Chicago Cubs

James Fox

Ricky Speaks: "certain moments of creativity"

The head honcho is open to getting wild with the rotation

Brett Ballantini

Ricky Spoke: Ready for the real games

The change of pace of playing another team, the Chicago Cubs — more than four months in the making — brought relief to the head man

Brett Ballantini

ESPN fiddles as White Sox club Cubs, 7-3

Practice baseball becomes very much real, in the first game we've seen the supercharged South Side lineup attack an opposing team in a long while

Janice Scurio

Phil Hundley

Lucas Giolito likes what he sees as Summer Camp winds down

Rookies Luis Robert and Nick Madrigal are singled out for plaudits

Brett Ballantini

La Pantera is ready to pounce

Luis Robert, the "complete hitter," reflects on last Saturday's blasts, and this Friday's 2020 debut for the Chicago White Sox

Brett Ballantini

What to do about the rotation

The 2020 Chicago White Sox have many potential options when it comes to setting up the pitching rotation.

Trevor Lines

No offense, Schaumburg, but Nick wants to stick in Chicago

Feeling the best he has as a pro, the Chicago White Sox rookie second sacker sees no reason to leave Sox Park in 2020

Brett Ballantini

Ricky Speaks: Taking care of his young guys

With a number of rookies on the verge of making an impact in 2020, the Chicago White Sox manager still practices caution in handling them

Brett Ballantini