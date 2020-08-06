Mendick magic

CHICAGO — In the interest of full disclosure, I interviewed Danny Mendick a couple months ago for my "Conversation With" series for the site. I say that because Mendick is a really nice young man, which, as crazy as it sounds I can actually call him that since he's younger than me!

As a former 22nd round draft pick in 2016, he's worked his behind off and defied the odds to earn his spot on the 2020 White Sox. For him to justify a roster spot beyond this season, he'll have to show what he can do in limited action, which he was able to do tonight playing in place of the injured Nick Madrigal. He finished the game with three hits, and played a very solid second base.

After the game, Mendick had a few things to say, calling starter Dallas Keuchel "pretty fun to watch" and admitting he's made a batting adjustment because he was "kinda leaking my hips a little bit."

That doesn't mean Mendick wasn't feisty postgame. To wit:

"Houser throws the ball well when he’s up in the zone," he said. "He had a good night, tip your cap to him. We’re going to get him next time."

And don't expect Mendick to apologize for the injury circumstances that should see him string about a week of starts together before Tim Anderson returns from Schaumburg to push Leury García back to second base:

This team is pretty much next man up," he said. "We have so much depth now. It's unfortunate that Nick is injured. I’ll take advantage of the opportunity and help the White Sox win baseball games."



You might also know Mendick from his 1970s-sleaze stache, which he parlayed into becoming one-half of the Dancing for Dubs duo with Zack Collins.

The stache is now gone, but Club Dancing for Dubs has been shut down for One Night Only. In fact, Mendick had tonight's special dance party guest invitation picked out, had the game turned:

Kid Keuchy