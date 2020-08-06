South Side Hit Pen
Top Stories
Features
History
Minors

Mendick magic

Sam Sherman

CHICAGO — In the interest of full disclosure, I interviewed Danny Mendick a couple months ago for my "Conversation With" series for the site. I say that because Mendick is a really nice young man, which, as crazy as it sounds I can actually call him that since he's younger than me!

As a former 22nd round draft pick in 2016, he's worked his behind off and defied the odds to earn his spot on the 2020 White Sox. For him to justify a roster spot beyond this season, he'll have to show what he can do in limited action, which he was able to do tonight playing in place of the injured Nick Madrigal. He finished the game with three hits, and played a very solid second base. 

After the game, Mendick had a few things to say, calling starter Dallas Keuchel "pretty fun to watch" and admitting he's made a batting adjustment because he was "kinda leaking my hips a little bit."

That doesn't mean Mendick wasn't feisty postgame. To wit:

"Houser throws the ball well when he’s up in the zone," he said. "He had a good night, tip your cap to him. We’re going to get him next time."

And don't expect Mendick to apologize for the injury circumstances that should see him string about a week of starts together before Tim Anderson returns from Schaumburg to push Leury García back to second base:

This team is pretty much next man up," he said. "We have so much depth now. It's unfortunate that Nick is injured. I’ll take advantage of the opportunity and help the White Sox win baseball games."

You might also know Mendick from his 1970s-sleaze stache, which he parlayed into becoming one-half of the Dancing for Dubs duo with Zack Collins.

The stache is now gone, but Club Dancing for Dubs has been shut down for One Night Only. In fact, Mendick had tonight's special dance party guest invitation picked out, had the game turned: 

Kid Keuchy

Comments

Games

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Gamethread: White Sox at Royals

Tim Anderson goes on the injured list, Luis Robert ascends to leadoff ... and Yermín is here!

Brett Ballantini

by

Mark Liptak

Gamethread: White Sox at Brewers

On tap: four games vs. Beertown

Brett Ballantini

by

Mark Liptak

Gamethread: White Sox at Royals

It's Nick Madrigal Day!

Brett Ballantini

by

Mark Liptak

Gamethread: White Sox at Brewers

Ace Lucas Giolito takes the mound and tries to give the bullpen a little bit of a breather

Brett Ballantini

by

Ashley Sanders

Gamethread: Brewers at White Sox

Roll out the barrel, let's keep rolling it over the Brew Crew

Brett Ballantini

by

Colleen Sullivan

Gamethread: White Sox at Royals

Going for the sweep and getting north of .500!

Brett Ballantini

by

Mark Liptak

Streak ... snapped

After winning two games in Milwaukee, the White Sox returned to Chicago and couldn't overcome a dominant performance from Brewers starter Adrian Houser, losing a sleepy game, 1-0.

Sam Sherman

Rick Speaks: injury updates, and praise of scouts

The Chicago White Sox general manager opens the homestand with a long chat on the State of the Sox

Brett Ballantini

Cubs? Never heard of 'em

The goings-on on the north side just don't seem very compelling these days to Chicago White Sox fans. An era endeth

Sam Sherman

Doubleheader gamethread: White Sox at Spiders

Sure, we're going to call them by another name. Hopefully at the end of this doubleheader, we can call them double-losers

Brett Ballantini

by

Joe Resis