SI.com
South Side Hit Pen
HomeFeaturesHistoryMinorsGamesNews
Search

Ricky Speaks: "Today Obviously Was Handed to Us, Right?"

Brett Ballantini

While White Sox manager Ricky Renteria may be getting used to losses—now six straight, and seven of eight—it's not often his team has been blown out of the park, as his club was in tonight's 10-0 shellacking by the Cubs.

"Today obvious.y was handed to us, right?" he acknowledged right away. "It wasn’t because we wanted that to happen. The pitcher on the other side limited what we were able to string together...[We’ll] be fired up tomorrow...Nobody is happy about how that ended up playing itself out. It puts us in a place where we end up being embarrassed. We have to prepare ourselves for the upcoming postseason. I suspect we’ll see something a little better tomorrow."

As for the lone controversy of the game—Jimmy Cordero getting tossed, without umpire warning, after hitting Willson Contreras with an alleged sinker that got away—Renteria pleaded innocence.

"Jimmy’s got a strong sinker," he said, acknowledging he never even saw Contreras' bat flip earlier in the game. "I didn’t need him to do … the ball got away from him. The ball ran away. We’re limited on what [our bullpen] can do, we [ended up having to] put Sanchy [Yolmer Sánchez out there!"

As for the ejection itself, Renteria was smart with his words, but unapologetic for getting hot under the circumstances.

"I was a little livid," he said. "The umpires have the judgment, and did what they did."

---

As a bonus, short but sweet, here is Cordero's postgame media session, devoted almost entirely to his ejection:

---

Ricky Renteria and Jimmy Cordero postgame video courtesy of the Chicago White Sox.

THANKS FOR READING SOUTH SIDE HIT PEN
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Games

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Yolmer Pitched!

The Chicago White Sox continued their bad stretch of baseball in a crosstown shellacking, losing 10-0 to the Chicago Cubs.

Sam Sherman

by

Mark Liptak

White Sox 2020: Savor Them

Enjoy 2020, White Sox fans, no matter how disgusting that Cleveland series was. We didn't even know we'd be watching baseball at all.

Sam Sherman

by

Mark Liptak

A Heartbreaking Work of Staggering Lenience

At least this wasn't a walk-off? The Chicago White Sox permissively lose to the Cleveland Indians, 5-4, for a series sweep.

Janice Scurio

by

Brett Ballantini

Ricky Speaks: "Everybody wants to put it on me, put it on me."

The Chicago White Sox manager faces the music after an impossibly rough seventh inning that keyed the Cleveland Indians' sweep.

Brett Ballantini

by

Mark Liptak

From the Locker Room: Kid Keuchy Spreads Some Sunshine

A true veteran, Chicago White Sox pitcher Dallas Keuchel is optimistic about his club and looks forward to the "fun" of the postseason.

Brett Ballantini

From the Locker Room: Aaron Bummer's Return

It was just a matter of days ago that the Chicago White Sox lefty stopper knew for sure he'd be back in 2020.

Brett Ballantini

From the Locker Room: Giolito Can't Snap the Slump

The ace had a strong effort, but the Chicago White Sox lost another game late to the Cleveland Indians.

Brett Ballantini

A .190 Hitter Booms Walk-off for Tribe

Chicago White Sox fall from first with 3-2 loss.

Leigh Allan

by

Mark Liptak

Experiencing 2005: Gulp

The most harrowing stretch of the title season is underway

Laura Jansen

by

Brett Ballantini

Sharing Sox Episode 3: Strategizing a Way Out of the Slump

A pair of Sox goes three ways in commiserating over a tough week that was

Leigh Allan