Roar no more: White Sox trample Tigers, 10-4

CHICAGO — It seems like the Chicago White Sox are the can't-stop-won't-stop offensive powerhouse lately, and many thoughts and prayers go out to any pitching staff that dares to stand in their way. That includes rookies making their major league debuts, even if they happen to be the fifth-ranked prospects in the Tigers organization.

With four back-to-back-to-back-to-back home runs two days ago, and six last night, mathematically speaking, we'd be on pace for eight tonight.

That ... did not happen.

And you know what, that's okay. Many, many, good things happened: Run production in the small-ball sense, and attacking the right pitches to bring runners home. And the bullpen? I don't think we talk about the bullpen enough.

Let's break it down.

I will never get tired of talking about Tim Anderson

Let me just make that clear; if I have to begin every column with an intro detailing what Tim's contributed to the winning effort of this team, it looks like I've found my true calling. He's given me so many points of entry: Where do I even begin with today?

For the second day in a row, Tim Anderson has homered in the leadoff spot, for his 69th career home run. Timmy also became the fifth player in White Sox history to hit leadoff home runs in back-to-back games, the last being Yoán Moncada on April 25-26, 2018.

While he came up a triple short of the cycle, a four-hit game is still incredible. On July 28 vs. Cleveland, he came up a double short of the cycle; maybe Anderson will go bike shopping, soon.

It could also be that Anderson just ... owns Tigers pitching. I would expect this kind of performance from a pitcher he's more familiar with — like Boyd last night — but to be able to hit a rookie no one's ever seen before is mighty impressive. I caught Anderson moving in the batter's box and making the right adjustments, pulling his hands in when necessary; he's always working, doing whatever it takes to make good contact and get on base.

Or hit home runs.

Following today's game, Anderson's hitting is remarkably good. He's slashing .379/.410/.759, with a wRC+ of 214. His ISO (Isolated Power, or how many extra bases a player averages) is at .340, which is just maddeningly awesome.

If anyone should be cooking some pasta right now, It's Anderson; he's hotter than boiling water right now, and shows no signs of cooling off.

Oh yes, that's SSHP asking Tim a question about his pasta-eating habits at the end of his media session postgame, which you can watch, courtesy of the White Sox, right now:

Dylan Cease slid into his fourth victory

Starter Dylan Cease came into this game with a solid 3-1 record, and a 3.26 ERA. His command has always been a concern, and there were a few times in the game where there seemed to be a strike drought. Despite this, Cease finished the game with only three walks.

Early in the game, Cease was locating his slider incredibly well, and being called strikes.

His slider is an especially good pitch; in the 91 times he's thrown it in 2020, it has only been hit once. ONCE. Its Whiff% is also at 33.3%, higher than other pitch Cease throws.

Only making minimal mistakes, including a first-inning home run to Jonathan Schoop, Cease seemed to work himself out of trouble and strand runners. Six innings of only allowing two runs off five hits is still a solid outing, and exactly what we need to see from Cease.

Something else we need to see from Cease? A thoughtful postgame media session, which you can watch right here, courtesy of the White Sox:

José Abreu. That's it. That's the section.

Going 3-for-3 with 3 RBIs tonight, José Abreu is absolutely scorching right now.

Abreu added to the run total with an RBI single off Skubal in the second inning, and then did it again in the fourth with this effortless stand-up double. Bonus Anderson windmill-waving Moncada home included!

Abreu's defense also has been incredibly flashy as well, making timely picks at first and preventing many infield hits. Do we see a Gold Glove in his future? Stranger things have happened.

Welcome to the show, Luis González!

We wish Luis made his major league debut on better terms, honestly; Luis Robert was removed from the game in the seventh inning after attempting to make a diving catch.

We'll start with the good news; the White Sox announced that he left the game with right wrist soreness, and that X-rays were negative, making him day-to-day, which is a good sign. As Ricky Renteria said postgame, with typical Ricky Renteria optimism, "He could wake up tomorrow and feel fantastic."

Luis's center field debut could have gone better; in the eighth inning, a line drive hit to center by Jeimer Candelario just missed the tip of González's glove, allowing a runner to score. However, González recovered just in time to nab the runner at second base.

Do you see an E-8, 8-4 play everyday? Didn't think so.

González's eventful debut did not end there; he was hit by a 97.5 mph fastball by Gregory Soto in his first major league at-bat. Nomar Mazara then fought through a tough plate appearance to beat out a throw to reach base next, pushing González to second. Anderson then singled, scoring Gonzalez and Mazara.

Looking ahead

The White Sox retain their title of Destroyers of Major League Debuts by handing Tarik Skubal his first loss. Might we see our offense claim another victim in the likes of Casey Mize? Mize is ranked as the eighth-best prospect in all of Major League Baseball, and second in the Tigers organization. He pitched a no-hitter in his Double-A debut — but has not seen the likes of our lineup.

You know who else is making their major league debut tomorrow? Our very own Dane Dunning, who has not faced hitters above the Double-A level, but impressed in Summer Camp and was always going to be the first starter up from Schaumburg.

If you wade all the way through Renteria's postgame media session below, you'll hear the official reveal from the mentor himself, courtesy of the White Sox:

I'll be passing the relay torch back to Sam Sherman for this double-debut game tomorrow, which starts at 7:10 CT. Catch it on your electronic television device on NBC Sports Chicago, or your radio by dialing 720.