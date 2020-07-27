The latest on Reynaldo López's shoulder injury

Sunday's rubber match would have been a hard-fought victory even at full strength.

That Chicago White Sox starter Reynaldo López couldn't even finish the first inning, throwing the entire pitching staff into disarray, sealed an unfavorable outcome.

After the game, a subdued López talked with the media, a bit puzzled over what had happened.

"It was bothering me since the beginning of the game," he said. "The pain was increasing with every pitch."

Manager Ricky Renteria saw López but felt nothing was out of sorts. His pregame work was excellent, according to the mentor, and there were no abnormal signs.

"After he loaded the bases, he has a normal shake of the arm that is 'normal.' I was thinking he was just feeling for it a little bit," he said. "Even today, everyone was happy with how he looked going into the ballgame. For me, there was nothing there other than him starting to shake he arm, which seemed normal for him."

Apparently, though, a bigger problem was brewing: shoulder discomfort.

"The pain didn’t let me concentrate, it’s difficult for you to pitch," López said. "I tried to battle through it."

López confirmed he's never felt this way before, and despite the daunting turn his first start of 2020 took, he's trying to look on the bright side.

"I always want to be positive, thinking positive," López said. "With God's blessing, everything is going to be OK."

For the full López postgame session, courtesy of the White Sox, watch below: