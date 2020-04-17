Today in White Sox History: April 16

1940

Cleveland's Bob Feller no-hit the White Sox, winning 1-0. The game was not without controversy, however. Luke Appling hit a shot down the line that apparently kicked up the chalk but was ruled foul. When Appling argued the call he was supposedly told by umpire Harry Geisel that “Feller is going to be a credit to the game.” Incredulous, Appling replied “What am I, chopped liver?” It’s the only Opening Day no-hitter in MLB history.



1948

With Jack Brickhouse behind the microphone, the White Sox beat the Cubs 4-1 in the first baseball game ever televised by WGN-TV.



1953

In the second game of the season, White Sox starter Billy Pierce fired a one-hitter in beating St. Louis, 1-0. It was the first of four one-hitters in Billy’s career. The no-hitter was broken up in the seventh inning when second baseman Bobby Young doubled into right field.