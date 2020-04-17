South Side Hit Pen
Top Stories
Games
History
News

Today in White Sox History: April 17

Mark Liptak

1906
The World Championship season began in Detroit with the White Sox beating the Tigers, 5-3. Frank Owen, who’d win 22 games on the season, picked up the victory. Just three days short of six months later, the Sox would close out the Cubs, winning the only all-Chicago World Series, four games to two.

1951
The “Golden Age” of White Sox baseball was born, as on Opening Day the Sox destroyed the St. Louis Browns, 17-3. New manager Paul Richards emphasized pitching, defense and speed, and for the next 17 seasons under Richards and two more managers the Sox would have 17 consecutive winning seasons, the fourth-longest streak in MLB history.

1956
In front of newly-elected Mayor Richard J. Daley, rookie Luis Aparicio collected his first major league hit. It came off Cleveland's Bob Lemon and helped set up the winning run in the South Siders' 2-1 Opening Day victory. Aparicio would be named Rookie of the Year and after an 18-year career was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1984. Lemon would become the Sox manager in 1977.

1980
Future White Sox star Harold Baines collected his first major league hit. It came off of Yankees pitcher Mike Griffin in New York. Baines would have an outstanding career, with 2,866 hits. His No. 3 was first retired by the team in 1989 when he was traded to Texas. He made the Hall of Fame in 2019.

1990
On a cold, miserable night in Chicago, Ron Kittle would connect for a rooftop home run off of Boston’s Rob Murphy. It was Kittle’s seventh rooftop shot, the most by any player in the history of the original Comiskey Park. It was also the last rooftop home run in the park’s history. The Sox would win the game, 2-1.

Comments

History

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Today in White Sox History: April 8

In 1963, the Chicago White Sox had a choice between bonus babies Bruce Howard and Denny McLain. They chose poorly, and lost McLain to the Detroit Tigers.

Mark Liptak

by

Joe Resis

Welcome to South Side Hit Pen!

South Side Hit Pen is the new Sports Illustrated Chicago White Sox site.

Brett Ballantini

by

Sean Williams

Today in White Sox History: April 16

An Opening Day no-hitter for Cleveland's Bob Feller — and a near-miss no-no for Billy Pierce

Mark Liptak

by

Leigh Allan

Today in White Sox History: April 7

On April 7, 1977, the Chicago White Sox lost to the Toronto Blue Jays, and a snowstorm, in the first major league game ever played in Toronto.

Mark Liptak

by

Guitarsox

2020 OOTP sim: Texas trounces Sox, 6-2

Dylan Cease was jumped early and the South Siders couldn't rally from down five runs.

Brett Ballantini

Catching up: The 2020 OOTP Chicago White Sox sim

As we kick off the resumption of the season at SI, the White Sox are 11-7 and in first place

Brett Ballantini

Experiencing 2005: One hour, 39 minutes

Laura Jansen continues her 2005 Chicago White Sox diary series with her pick as the best game of Mark Buehrle's career

Laura Jansen

by

Phil Hundley

One more time: Once in a Lifetime

It's been a long trip, getting here to Sports Illustrated. Brett Ballantini tells you a little bit about himself, and his South Side Hit Pen team — as well as what's go come for our Chicago White Sox coverage.

Brett Ballantini

by

Phil Hundley

2020 B-R sim: White Sox top Mariners behind Giolito's masterful performance

Lucas Giolito struck out nine, and Adam Engel drove in both White Sox runs in the victory.

Joe Resis

Light it up, Ed

Goodbye to a beloved broadcaster, and a good man.

Brett Ballantini