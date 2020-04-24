South Side Hit Pen
Today in White Sox History: April 24

Mark Liptak

1901
The White Sox played their first regular season game as part of the "officially"-recognized American League. In fact, it was the first game ever played in the league overall. They beat the Cleveland Blues, 8-2. Outfielder William Dummy” Hoy got the first White Sox at-bat.

Hoy was a deaf-mute, and in order for him to understand what the umpires were calling, the arbitrators came up with a series of hand signals indicating safe/out/ball/strike. (And in spite of our modern sensitivities to such a nickname, Hoy embraced the name and insisted on being addressed as "Dummy," not William.)

The ceremonial first ball was supposed to be thrown out by Robert Burke, special counsel to the mayor. He declined, however, stating that he was afraid the ball might get hit back to him. (True story!)

1955
In a game at Kansas City, Sox starter Dick Donovan was hit early and often, earning a hook. When manager Marty Marion came out to take the ball from him, Donovan showed his competitive spirit (and was concerned about a possible return trip to the minors) by refusing to give it to him! Marion had to reassure Dick that he’d stay a part of the rotation before Donovan would turn the ball over and leave the field.

That season, Donovan won 13 of 17 decisions before an emergency appendectomy felled him in late July.

