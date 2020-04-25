Today in White Sox History: April 25

1951

White Sox slugger Eddie Robinson hit the first rooftop home run by a Sox player at the original Comiskey Park. Robinson’s blast was off Browns pitcher Al Widmar. The South Siders won the game, 8-6. Robinson hit 29 home runs in 1951 and drove in 117 runs, as the Sox went 81-73-1.



2004

Coming over from the Chicago Bulls organization, Brooks Boyer was named vice president of marketing, replacing the taciturn and aloof Rob Gallas. Boyer immediately instituted a series of great ad campaigns including “Sox Pride” and “Win or Die Trying” that keyed interest, tweaked the Cubs and generated excitement in the fan base.

2016 – Relief pitcher Matt Albers threw his 30th consecutive scoreless outing, breaking the team record set by Jesse Crain. Albers' record dated back to Aug. 5, 2015 and spanned 33 innings. The righthanders' streak would end that weekend in Baltimore, when two unearned runs scored during his outing against the Orioles.