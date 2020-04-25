South Side Hit Pen
Top Stories
Games
History
News

Today in White Sox History: April 25

Mark Liptak

1951
White Sox slugger Eddie Robinson hit the first rooftop home run by a Sox player at the original Comiskey Park. Robinson’s blast was off Browns pitcher Al Widmar. The South Siders won the game, 8-6. Robinson hit 29 home runs in 1951 and drove in 117 runs, as the Sox went 81-73-1.

2004
Coming over from the Chicago Bulls organization, Brooks Boyer was named vice president of marketing, replacing the taciturn and aloof Rob Gallas. Boyer immediately instituted a series of great ad campaigns including “Sox Pride” and “Win or Die Trying” that keyed interest, tweaked the Cubs and generated excitement in the fan base.

2016 – Relief pitcher Matt Albers threw his 30th consecutive scoreless outing, breaking the team record set by Jesse Crain. Albers' record dated back to Aug. 5, 2015 and spanned 33 innings. The righthanders' streak would end that weekend in Baltimore, when two unearned runs scored during his outing against the Orioles.

Comments

History

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

A Conversation With: Bart Johnson

The Chicago White Sox phenom, who passed away on Wednesday, spoke with us in 2006

Mark Liptak

by

DrCrawdad

Social distancing ball: guidelines and rule adjustments

We've got the inside scoop on what baseball will look like when it returns

Leigh Allan

Flashback 2005: White Sox win slugfest over D-Rays, 10-8

Jermaine Dye homers and drives in six in the victory

Joe Resis

by

Phil Hundley

Luis Robert (and the White Sox) defeat Angels, 8-5

Two homers — a grand slam and an two-run inside-the-parker — pace a rout

Brett Ballantini

Today in White Sox History: April 24

Have you ever heard of someone being scared to throw out a first pitch? Tune in today!

Mark Liptak

MLB: The Show Players League — Giolito has his first losing night

The righthander goes 1-3, but the future is still bright for the Chicago White Sox's ace pitcher and video-game streamer

Ashley Sanders

Today in White Sox History: April 23

Another 1950s trouncing of the Kansas City Athletics

Mark Liptak

by

WIN05

MLB issues Red Sox punishment

And that ... punishment ... includes ... loss of 2020 second round pick

Joe Resis

by

Phil Hundley

The Art of the Bat Flip

A year after Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson spoke to the world with STICK TALK, we present some commemorative art

Tom Borowski

by

Leigh Allan

Today in White Sox History: April 22

A ridiculous, 11-run inning fueled a South Side win — thanks to just one hit (and 10 walks)!

Mark Liptak

by

WIN05