Today in White Sox History: August 12

Mark Liptak

1990

The White Sox set what was believed to be the longest wait in baseball history before calling a game because of rain. The Sox were slated to play the Rangers at Comiskey Park in an afternoon contest starting at 1 p.m. Central. Persistent rains caused a delay before the first pitch was even thrown. Because this was the last trip into Chicago by Texas, the Sox waited until the evening before "officially" calling the game. The wait lasted seven hours and 23 minutes!

As it turned out, the Sox had to play the makeup game in Arlington as part of a doubleheader the following week, after Texas said they would not make a special trip back to Chicago on an off-day to make the game up.

2007

White Sox closer Bobby Jenks tied a major league record when he retired his 41st consecutive hitter in a game against the Mariners. Jenks’ streak started on June 17 at Cleveland.

2017

When White Sox first baseman José Abreu went deep with one out in the fourth inning against the Royals, he became the first player in team history with four consecutive seasons of at least 20 home runs to start his career. Jermaine Dye and José Valentín opened the White Sox portion of their careers with five consecutive seasons of at least 20 homers, and Jim Thome, Paul Konerko and Carlos Quentin started their White Sox careers with four consecutive seasons of at least 20 homers. Abreu homered again in the sixth, marking his ninth career multi-homer game, both coming off of Ian Kennedy. He would also became the first Sox player with 25 home runs in four straight seasons starting a career.

2020

For the fifth time in franchise history, the White Sox led off a game with back-to-back home runs. It was shortstop Tim Anderson and outfielder Eloy Jiménez who turned the trick in Detroit, staking the Sox to a 2-0 lead over Matthew Boyd and the Tigers. The Sox would go on to win the game, 7-5.

White Sox take the series against Detroit, 7-5

Tim Anderson goes 4-for-5 in his second game back

Ali White

by

Mark Liptak

A Conversation with: Luis Robert (translated)

You probably know him best as 23-year-old Cuban sensation who has been filling up highlight reels both defensively and offensively every time he steps on the field. In our exclusive time with Luis we talked about what made him want to sign with the Chicago White Sox, his impressive mastery and of course, Domino's Pizza.

Sam Sherman

Jiménez, Encarnación overpower Tigers

Chicago White Sox score four in the first inning, never look back in 8-4 victory

Joe Resis

by

Mark Liptak

Dallas Keuchel showing his value on and off the field

Even if he does regress this season or beyond, one thing is for sure:the veteran southpaw is going to be very important for the White Sox moving forward

Sean Williams

From the Locker Room: Dallas Keuchel reaction

The team and management approves of the Chicago White Sox pitcher's message 100%

Brett Ballantini

Sox lose, game, face and maybe two players

It was a rather rough one in Motown tonight

Leigh Allan

Keuchel calls everyone out

The home plate ump, the lax effort from teammates — as the Chicago White Sox fall back under .500, the veteran stepped up to try to stop the bleeding

Brett Ballantini

Luis Robert: Sometimes I think pitchers are scared

The Chicago White Sox super rookie has to work (the media) even on his day off

Brett Ballantini

Know Your Enemy: Detroit Tigers

Some people are fans of the Tigers. We here at SSHP are not. This is our series preview, so Chicago White Sox fans can know their enemy.

Colleen Sullivan

Cleveland 5, White Sox 4: new rules

The offense looked a bit better on Sunday night, but the new extra-inning rules got the best of the Chicago White Sox in a 5-4 loss to the Cleveland Indians, in front of a national television audience.

Sam Sherman