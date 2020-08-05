Today in White Sox History: August 4

1985

On the same day Rod Carew got his 3,000th hit in Anaheim, White Sox pitcher Tom Seaver won his 300th career game, beating the Yankees, 4-1, at Yankee Stadium. He got late-inning defensive help when Harold Baines climbed the right-field wall to rob Dave Winfield of an extra-base hit with men on base. Seaver retired Don Baylor on a fly to left for the final out of the game. It was Seaver's first attempt at the magic number, and he did it in front of a sold-out crowd that included his wife and family.

1992

The White Sox set the franchise record for the most runs scored in the third inning of a game. Nine men crossed the plate against the Twins in Chicago. Wilson Alvarez got the win as the Sox won the slugfest, 19-11. George Bell had five RBIs in the game for the Sox.

1993

After years of Nolan Ryan throwing brush-back pitches at White Sox hitters, Robin Ventura snapped in the third inning of a game in Texas and charged the mound. Ryan got the better of the fight, but Ventura and his teammates found strength from the brawl and used it during a stretch run that led to a divisional title.

2000

Catcher Carlton Fisk was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. Even though Fisk played more games and for more years with the White Sox, he went in wearing a Red Sox cap. Fisk explained to the Chicago media that his choice in no way reflected any animosity towards White Sox fans, but was based in part on his treatment by the organization and ownership.