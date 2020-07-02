Today in White Sox History: July 1

1905

White Sox pitcher Frank Owen won both games of a doubleheader at St. Louis. The scores were 3-2 and 2-0. In both games he went the distance, and only allowed the Browns seven total hits for the afternoon. He is one of only 10 pitchers in baseball history to have two complete game shutout wins in a single day.

1910

The White Sox opened the original Comiskey Park and lost 2-0 to the St. Louis Browns. Within three days of the first game three Sox players were sidelined with injuries, thus beginning in the minds of some a “Curse of the Comiskeys” or “White Sox Curse.” Infielder Lena Blackburne stroked the first Sox hit in their new ballpark.

1920

Future Hall-of-Fame catcher Ray Schalk was honored with his own day. The ceremony took place before a doubleheader with the St. Louis Browns.

1962

The White Sox set the AL record for sacrifice flies in an inning, as they got three in the fifth as part of a 7-6 win over Cleveland at Comiskey Park. It was the second game of a doubleheader, with the Sox winning both contests. Juan Pizarro, Nellie Fox and Al Smith did the honors. The Sox were able to accomplish this feat because Indians outfielder Gene Green committed errors on two of the fly balls.

1978

Former White Sox outfielder Larry Doby was named manager, replacing Bob Lemon. Doby became the second African-American manager in major league history, after Frank Robinson. Doby's tenure would be short, as he was fired at the end of the season and replaced by Don Kessinger.

1990

On the 80th anniversary of the opening of Comiskey Park, New York's Andy Hawkins threw a no-hitter. Which is cause for celebration, except for one small problem ... he lost the game, 4-0! The White Sox got all of their runs thanks to back-to-back fly ball errors courtesy of Jim Leyritz and Jesse Barfield in the eighth inning. Greg Hibbard matched Hawkins pitch for pitch in the early going, as the White Sox southpaw also had a no-hitter through the first 5 ⅓ innings.

1991

Thanks to a Carlton Fisk home run in the 10th inning, the White Sox beat Minnesota at the Metronome, 5-4, for the franchise's 7,000th win. Bobby Thigpen, the fifth Sox pitcher of the game, picked up the victory.