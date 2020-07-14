South Side Hit Pen
Today in White Sox History: July 13

Mark Liptak

1919 

You don’t see this every day. In a 14-9 win over Boston, three White Sox players scored on a routine single off the bat of Buck Weaver.

1954

The White Sox had a total of nine representatives for the American League in the annual All-Star Game in Cleveland. The AL won a slugfest, 11-9, thanks to Nellie Fox, who drove in the winning runs on a single in the eighth inning off of L.A.'s Carl Erskine. Placing nine players in the game is the franchise record.

In addition to Fox (2B) the Sox had Minnie Miñoso (OF), Chico Carrasquel (SS), Sandy Consuegra (P), Bob Keegan (P), Sherm Lollar (C), Virgil Trucks (P), George Kell (3B) and Ferris Fain (1B) on the team. Kell and Fain weren’t able to play because of injuries. In addition to Fox’s performance Miñoso had two hits and Trucks got the save pitching the ninth inning. That year, the White Sox would go 94-60-1 and finish in third place.

1961

Catcher Sherm Lollar and pitcher Frank Baumann became only the third set of battery mates to hit back-to-back home runs in a game. They connected off the Yankees' Bill Stafford in the fifth inning of a 6-2 loss at Comiskey Park.

1964

In an effort to stay in the pennant race, White Sox GM Ed Short acquired Chicago native Moose Skowron from the Senators for Joe Cunningham and Frank Kreutzer. Moose would play well for the Sox in the next few seasons and make the All-Star team in 1965.

1993

White Sox ace Jack McDowell was the winning pitcher as the American League beat the National League, 9-3, in the All-Star Game at Camden Yards in Baltimore. McDowell pitched a scoreless inning. He’d win the Cy Young Award that season. Frank Thomas (1B) joined McDowell on the AL team.

2017

The rebuilding of the White Sox continued, as they shipped lefthander Jose Quintana to the crosstown Cubs in return for four prospects, one of whom, Eloy Jiménez, was considered one of the top minor league players in the game. Quintana was a solid, stable pitcher for the Sox, making the All-Star team in 2016. He never had a lot of luck, however, garnering more than 60 no-decisions in his five-plus seasons on the team. 

